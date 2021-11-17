Parliament

Foreign Affairs Minister Concludes Visit To Indonesia

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 6:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has ended a three day visit to Indonesia reaffirming Aotearoa New Zealand’s engagement in the Indo-Pacific region and meeting with key Indonesian and ASEAN partners.

“Our bilateral partnership with Indonesia is an important one underpinned by more than 60 years of diplomatic relations. We are committed to a shared approach that ensures an Indo-Pacific region that is stable, open and prosperous,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

During her visit, the Foreign Minister held formal meetings with President Joko Widodo, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, and ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi.

“President Widodo’s support and participation during APEC 2021 has been extremely valuable and I conveyed best wishes to him for Indonesia’s G20 host year,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Minister Marsudi and I also had highly productive discussions on a range of issues, including the response to COVID-19 and economic recovery, climate change, building resilience in the Pacific and the importance of a rules-based multilateral system.

“As part of this partnership, I was pleased to inform Minister Marsudi yesterday that New Zealand will provide the Global Green Growth Institute with NZ$6 million, to support Indonesia’s transition to renewable energy,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

The Minister’s visit also focused on New Zealand’s partnership with ASEAN in the Indo-Pacific region and included an address to the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia highlighting the importance of a peaceful, prosperous and stable region.

“Since its establishment, ASEAN has played a central role in maintaining our region’s peace and stability. As the Indo-Pacific region continues to grapple with a range of geopolitical, health and economic challenges, our partnership with ASEAN matters more than ever,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“We are also pleased to be supporting the establishment of the new ASEAN Centre for Climate Change. We will be following with interest the Centre’s progress over the years ahead, and look forward to engaging with the Centre on regional climate change action as we consider investments in the region over the next four years from New Zealand’s new $1.3 billion global resource for climate finance,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Additional funding of NZ$3.6 million has also been announced for the ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance Centre to strengthen pan-ASEAN professional development programmes, and support to train ASEAN officials on transnational crime and maritime security, and trade.

