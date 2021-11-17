Parliament

Nash Has No Idea How Big The Tourism Hit Is

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 11:35 am
ACT New Zealand

“Tourism Minister Stuart Nash has admitted he has no idea how much revenue has been lost as a result of his Government’s policies” says ACT’s Tourism spokesperson James McDowall.

“This morning Nash announced an “Industry Transformation Plan.” How can he transform an industry when he doesn’t know how bad the damage is he’s trying to repair?

“While we are encouraged he's working with the industry, knowing what he’s dealing with will be crucial for the recovery.

“This work should have begun in March 2020 when the border closed. Instead, it’s taken almost two years and the report won’t be delivered until mid-next year.

“The tourism sector has been one of the hardest hit industries as a result of COVID-19. Jobs have been lost, businesses have folded, and entire communities have been impacted.

“Despite the widespread devastation, Tourism Minister Stuart Nash can’t even be bothered counting the costs.

“These businesses have been affected through no fault of their own. The one person that should be across how badly they’ve been affected is the Minister in charge, especially when he’s also the Minister for Economic Development and Small Business.

“The tourism industry is tired of the uncertainty and a Minister who shows no interest in their plight. It’s time for Nash to start doing his job, let us know the true cost and give a plan so businesses know when they’ll see a light at the end of a very long and dark tunnel.”

Written Parliamentary Question:

Reply 49879 (2021) has been answered 
Portfolio: Tourism (Hon Stuart Nash) 
Question: Has the Minister received any estimates on how much revenue has been lost in the tourism industry since March 2020, and if so, what were those estimates? 
Reply: No, but the next Tourism Satellite Account for the year ended March 2021 will be released in December 2021 and will provide relevant data. 
49879 (2021)

Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Vaccine Toughlove


Vaccine mandates begin to kick in today for education and healthcare workers. All of them will need to have taken a first dose step towards full vaccination, largely because their work routinely brings them in contact with either patients or with children not (yet) able to be vaccinated. Those requirements enjoy wide public support. Beyond that point, things get murkier... More>>





 
 


Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>

APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

