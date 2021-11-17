Poroporoaki: Hon John Luxton, CNZM, QSO

Tiwhatiwha te pō, Tiwhatiwha te ao

Tiwhatiwha te pō, Tiwhatiwha te ao,

Kua tiwha ki te mate, ka tiwha ki te ora!

He kura tangihia, He maimai aroha, He roimata e katokato ana, e rurutu ana

Haere rā e Koro, ki te kūwatawata o ngā mate

Taku Pou herenga tangata, kua tohua te wā e koe

Ko murimuri aroha ki mua,

Ko tō whanau ki muri e mōteatea nei

Haere atu ai koe

hei kukume i te hua ki te pō, te pō ki a koe

Hon Nanaia Mahuta wishes to acknowledge the passing of Hon John Luxton, CNZM, QSO.

“It is with immense sadness that I acknowledge the passing of John Luxton. John was a long-standing colleague who dedicated his life to public service, with almost two decades in Parliament, including a large number of Ministerial roles,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“As a former Minister of Māori Affairs, he helped steward the Waikato-Tainui settlement and was a founding co-chair of the Waikato River Authority.

“Our dairy industry will also be mourning the loss of this great rangatira who gave so much to the development and growth of that sector, as a farmer, and as a leader across a number of companies and organisations.

“John recently stepped down from the role of Chair of the Asia New Zealand Foundation in September, a role which allowed him to reconnect with a region he had lived and worked in. He also oversaw some significant developments including the establishment of the Asia Media Centre and increased engagement with Te Ao Māori.

“He had friendships that extended throughout New Zealand and beyond, and those that were lucky to work alongside him benefitted from his inclusiveness, good humour, sense of adventure, and enduring sense of calm.

“John will be greatly missed by all those who had the privilege to sit beside him. I send my deepest condolences to Mary, John’s whānau, friends and all those mourning his loss,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Haere, oki, oki atu rā.

