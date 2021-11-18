Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT MPs Back Rural New Zealand At Groundswell

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 9:41 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“All 10 ACT MPs will be out in support of rural New Zealand at Groundswell events around the country this weekend,” says ACT’s Primary Industries spokesperson and Ruawai Dairy Farmer Mark Cameron.


“We were hopeful after the last Groundswell protest that the Government might finally start listening. But Jacinda Ardern and Damien O’Connor have refused to meet with the organisers of Groundswell to even listen to their concerns.

“Rural New Zealand has become a punching bag for the Government. They’ve taken blow after blow as a raft of new regulations shows just what this Government really thinks about the primary sector.

“Whether it’s freshwater and winter grazing, a ban on live exports, Significant Natural Areas, indigenous biodiversity or a tax on utes, rural New Zealand has taken a hammering.

“ACT is listening to rural New Zealand. That's why all 10 ACT MPs will be at these protests around the country showing our support.

“ACT has had more than 40,000 signatures on our petition to Dump Three Waters, more than 25,000 signatures to Stop Labour’s Car Tax and thousands have signed up to Stop the SNA land grab.

“My Member’s Bill would have ensured the baton of environmental regulations was given to regional councils and taken out of the hands of Wellington bureaucrats – but Labour voted it down.

“ACT is the loudest voice in Parliament when it comes to standing up for the rights of rural New Zealand. As a dairy farmer myself, I know that farmers are the best environmentalists around. We kept the economy going through COVID. It’s time the Government gave us a break.”


ACT MPs locations from North to South: 
Mark Cameron – Dargaville 
Brooke van Velden and Damien Smith – Auckland 
James McDowall – Tauranga 
Simon Court – Hastings 
Chris Baillie – Nelson 
David Seymour, Karen Chhour and Toni Severin – Rangiora 
Nicole McKee – Go

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Auckland Boundary To Change 15 December


On 15 December Aucklanders who have been vaccinated or tested will be able to reconnect with the rest of New Zealand in time for Christmas and summer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. To minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading from Auckland to other parts of the country travellers will have to be either fully vaccinated or have a negative test within 72 hours of departure... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>

APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Police: Images Of Human Remains Captured At Pike River Mine
Today Police have notified the families of the 29 Pike River Mine victims that imagery work from the additional boreholes has captured two sets of human remains, plus a possible third... More>>

Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 