Shelly Bay Occupiers Should Go Home

“ACT is calling on the Shelly Bay squatters to pack up their things and go home,” says ACT Deputy Leader and Housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“All New Zealanders have the right to protest, but that doesn’t mean you can just occupy land and halt development.

“ACT warned that rewarding protestors at Ihumātao with taxpayer money would promote further squatting and here we are.

“The Shelly Bay protestors have been emboldened by Jacinda and her Government who undermined property rights at Ihumātao.

“The occupiers are a small group holding everyone else to ransom with no legal claim to the land.

“Jacinda Ardern needs to make it clear she has not set a precedent with her terrible decision about Ihumātao and tell them to go home.”

