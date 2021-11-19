Parliament

Stop The Games And Move On MIQ

Friday, 19 November 2021, 10:25 am
“The Government needs to stop the briefing games and move on MIQ and Step 3 for Auckland,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“This morning two New Zealand Herald articles separately reported MIQ will be dumped in mid-December, while other journalists are being told there is no u-turn. On MIQ, and moving Auckland to Step 3, the ambiguity should stop on Monday, if not today.

“Auckland border testing started Government ministers’ habit of playing games with the public who’ve had enough. Ministers sent conflicting signals about who’d be tested where and when for a week before the policy was announced.

“Had the Prime Minister ventured beyond a few scripted opportunities to understand the pain Aucklanders are facing, she’d be making clear announcements on Auckland’s restrictions and the future of MIQ.

“On MIQ, the Government should announce that people will not be prevented from entering New Zealand if they pose less of a threat than people already here. Restrictions on their right to enter New Zealand should not go beyond what is justified in a free and democratic society, and a fully vaccinated, negative tested person entering New Zealand poses no more danger to New Zealanders than those already here. MIQ should be dumped.

“There is no reason for Auckland not to be at Step 3. Vaccination rates, hospital occupancy, and case numbers say hairdressers and hospo should be able to safely open. There’s no reason to stop them if we’re a ‘free and democratic society,’ as the Bill of Rights says.

“There is no reason for the Prime Minister not to set the policy today. She should stop the briefing wars where her ministers give mixed messages to a beleaguered public. She should simply state that she won’t stall people entering the country if they’re safer than those already here, she won’t stop Auckland hairdressers and hospo now she’s run out of reasons to."

Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Anger, Plus A Music Playlist


Angry? Are you talkin’ to ME? Of late, the Code Red levels of resentment inspired by the government’s Covid policy almost make one hanker for the days when people could write best-selling books about New Zealanders being The Passionless People. Not anymore. A hissy fit arms race seems to be happening out there. Some of the disgruntled appear to be intent on outdoing one other in performative acts of rage. Restrictions supposedly meant to protect the lives of everyone and their loved ones are being treated as the political equivalent of under-arm bowling... More>>



 
 


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>



National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>


Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


Police: Images Of Human Remains Captured At Pike River Mine
Today Police have notified the families of the 29 Pike River Mine victims that imagery work from the additional boreholes has captured two sets of human remains, plus a possible third... More>>

Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

