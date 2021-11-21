Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study

Sunday, 21 November 2021, 3:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today.

“We’re looking at how we can lay the foundations for a more competitive building sector,” David Clark said.

“We are delivering this manifesto commitment because good housing underpins a range of social, economic and health outcomes. Therefore, it’s critical Kiwis have access to fairly priced building supplies.

“Understanding any market barriers could play a key role in supporting New Zealanders achieve home ownership, so I’m pleased the Commerce Commission will be getting this work underway.

“It’s clear a significant portion of the costs associated with building residential housing is tied to building supplies. As New Zealand’s population has increased over the last decade, residential building consents have more than tripled. Alongside that, current demand for renovations and extensions to existing homes is at the highest it’s been in 15 years.”

The study will allow the Commerce Commission to investigate any factors that may affect competition for the supply or acquisition of key building supplies. This includes: the foundation, flooring, roof, walls and insulation.

“There have been long-standing concerns about potential competition issues, particularly due to the highly concentrated nature of some markets in the supply chain,” David Clark said.

This is the third market study of its kind in New Zealand. It follows a similar piece of work into the retail fuel sector completed in December 2019 which found that motorists were paying higher petrol prices due to a lack of competition, and led to the Fuel Industry Act. The second market study into the retail grocery sector is ongoing, with the final report due in March 2022.

The Commerce Commission will present its final report on residential building supplies in December 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Anger, Plus A Music Playlist


Angry? Are you talkin’ to ME? Of late, the Code Red levels of resentment inspired by the government’s Covid policy almost make one hanker for the days when people could write best-selling books about New Zealanders being The Passionless People. Not anymore. A hissy fit arms race seems to be happening out there. Some of the disgruntled appear to be intent on outdoing one other in performative acts of rage. Restrictions supposedly meant to protect the lives of everyone and their loved ones are being treated as the political equivalent of under-arm bowling... More>>



 
 


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>



National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>


Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


Police: Images Of Human Remains Captured At Pike River Mine
Today Police have notified the families of the 29 Pike River Mine victims that imagery work from the additional boreholes has captured two sets of human remains, plus a possible third... More>>

Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 