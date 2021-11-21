Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour's Bad Judgment On Three Strikes Repeal

Sunday, 21 November 2021, 3:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour is showing terrible judgment by repealing Three Strikes legislation at the behest of unelected and unaccountable judges, says National’s Shadow Attorney-General Chris Penk.

“In Parliament, the first justification given by the Minister of Justice was that ‘the judiciary doesn't like this law’. He then claimed, wrongly, that ‘the public don’t like this law’.

“It’s certainly true that a number of judges in senior courts have indulged in activism against the relevant provisions within the Sentencing Act – provisions passed by a democratically elected Parliament in May 2010.

“Significantly, though, fervent supporters of the repeal are now openly admitting what is effectively a constitutional crisis of confidence.

“In the words of the Green Party’s Marama Davidson, some judges have taken it upon themselves to ‘weasel their way around’ the current law of the land. In a further embarrassment for left-wing politicians and judges alike, she went further, pointing out that ‘all sorts of somersaults’ have been performed by some judges to circumvent the will of Parliament throughout the past decade.

“This is a sadly accurate charge levelled at judges who have taken issue with the Three Strikes law on the basis that it is ‘disproportionate’ to the wrongdoing of violent offenders, with activists claiming that this contravenes the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990.

“This claim is spurious for at least four reasons.

“First, it was very much Parliament’s intent to create an additional level of punishment or deterrence for violent offenders. These are criminals caught injuring or killing others on multiple occasions, with less tolerance for violence on the third occasion. Any ‘disproportionate’ sentencing is therefore a feature – not a bug – of the Three Strikes law.

“Second, the Three Strikes law is at least arguably a ‘justified limitation’ on the rights of violent criminals in the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act. The policy aim of the then-National/ACT Government was to deter violent offenders and protect Kiwis from being brutalised further by such offenders.

“Third, would-be judicial legislators should acknowledge that the Bill of Rights Act itself is very clear that no provision of any law should be disregarded on the basis of supposed inconsistency with the Bill of Rights Act.

“Fourth, the Three Strikes law already contains a safety valve. It is simply untrue to claim the courts are invariably required to sentence a third-strike offender to the maximum extent of the law. Judicial discretion is already provided in the Three Strikes section of the Sentencing Act if it would be ‘manifestly unjust’ to impose the maximum penalty.

“Instead of kow-towing to judicial activists, the Minister of Justice should be listening to Kiwis who want to be safe from the violent excesses of New Zealand’s worst repeat offenders.

“There is no need for Labour to pander when the law is explicit. Kris Faafoi must pay no heed to judges intent on doing his job for him, except to remind them politely to do their own.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Anger, Plus A Music Playlist


Angry? Are you talkin’ to ME? Of late, the Code Red levels of resentment inspired by the government’s Covid policy almost make one hanker for the days when people could write best-selling books about New Zealanders being The Passionless People. Not anymore. A hissy fit arms race seems to be happening out there. Some of the disgruntled appear to be intent on outdoing one other in performative acts of rage. Restrictions supposedly meant to protect the lives of everyone and their loved ones are being treated as the political equivalent of under-arm bowling... More>>



 
 


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>



National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>


Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


Police: Images Of Human Remains Captured At Pike River Mine
Today Police have notified the families of the 29 Pike River Mine victims that imagery work from the additional boreholes has captured two sets of human remains, plus a possible third... More>>

Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 