PM Met With Farmers Three Times This Year

“When Jacinda Ardern told Parliament today that she conducts ‘some of her most regular engagements’ with farming groups, it turns out she means once every three months,” says ACT’s Primary Industries spokesperson Mark Cameron.

ACT can confirm that the PM has met with farming leaders just three times in 2021.

“Today in Parliament, I challenged the Prime Minister to meet with Groundswell, a broad movement of rural New Zealanders concerned about an avalanche of regulation. She said:

‘I conduct and will continue to conduct regular engagements. In fact, some of the most regular engagements I have are with Dairy NZ, Beef and Lamb, our horticulture representatives and Federated Farmers. I will continue to meet with those representative bodies as I have done throughout my time as Prime Minister.’

“After a quick scan of Ardern’s diary, it turns out she’s had just three meetings with farming leaders since January.

“Is that what she believes is regular? I would hate to see what it looks like when the Prime Minister ignores the representatives of our primary industries.

“In 2020, according to Stats NZ, the primary industries contributed $21 billion to New Zealand’s GDP.

“Farmers got us through the pandemic. But they’re now facing an avalanche of regulation and disgraceful attacks from Government Ministers. They deserve more respect.”

© Scoop Media

