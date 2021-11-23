Moriori Claims Settlement Bill Passes Third Reading



The Moriori Claims Settlement Bill has passed its third reading at Parliament, marking the completion of the historical Treaty of Waitangi settlement process for Moriori.

“This is the final milestone for Moriori and the Crown and is a new beginning in our relationship,” Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little said.

“I want to acknowledge Moriori and the Crown Negotiation teams for working tirelessly during the negotiations process.”

The settlement package includes a Crown apology for historical breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi for matters such as the Crown’s failure to act to end the enslavement of Moriori, the failure to protect Moriori from

becoming virtually landless, and the Crown’s contribution to the stigmatisation of Moriori as a racially inferior people who became extinct.

The settlement package also includes the transfer of culturally and spiritually significant lands to Moriori as cultural redress, financial redress of $18 million, and shared redress such as the vesting of 50-percent of Te Whanga Lagoon.

“The settlement process has been long, challenging, and in many ways, deeply confronting for all involved,” Andrew Little said.

“I acknowledge Moriori imi and their leadership, past and present, for their patience and commitment, and thank them for their generosity in being willing to work with the Crown to restore this relationship.

“I look forward to the future where Moriori and the Crown work in true partnership, for the wellbeing of present and future generations,” Andrew Little said.

Moriori karāpuna (ancestors) were the waina-pono (original inhabitants) of Rēkohu. Today the imi (iwi) has approximately 1700 registered members.

Link to The Deed of Settlement, and a summary of the Deed’s contents: https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/moriori/.

Link to The Moriori Claims Settlement Act: http://www.legislation.govt.nz/bill/government/2020/0238/latest/LMS238051.html

The Act gives effect to the Moriori Deed of Settlement, signed on 14 February 2020 on Rēkohu (the Chatham Islands).

