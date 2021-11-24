Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Not Even Coal For David Clark This Christmas

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 12:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

News this week that KiwiRail workers have voted overwhelmingly for a strike in December, followed closely by the resignation of Chief Executive Greg Miller is a result of more Government incompetence, lack of oversight and failure to act, says National’s State-owned Enterprises Spokesperson Mark Mitchell.

“The serious internal issues within KiwiRail have been widely known for a long time and quick action was required by the Government to appoint a new Chairperson after the passing of Brian Corban. This didn’t happen.

“As a result, Minister Clark has allowed our internal supply chain to be hamstrung by an incompetent and rudderless KiwiRail.

“At a time when we are being heavily impacted by delays in the international supply chain, David Clark’s inaction has botched the only aspect of the supply chain that the Government can control.

“Freight and passenger rail around the country, as well as Inter-islander services, will grind to a miserable halt over December 16 and 17 – the South Island on the 16th and the North on the 17th, both for 24 hours.

“What this means is that if you’d like to use rail public transport in Auckland or Wellington, you’ll have to find another way.

“With the Interislander ferries already operating at 66 per cent on-time-performance this quarter, 22 per cent lower than their 88 per cent target, and spending 34 per cent of their time late, broken or docked in Wellington awaiting heavy maintenance, this strike is just the icing on the cake for a supply chain that was already under the pump.

“The damage is well and truly done to the supply chain as we move into Christmas and it is a disgrace that those Kiwis who are looking forward to a Christmas break are facing more disruption which could and should have been avoided.

“The Minister has completely failed and has been missing in action for the last 6 months. He needs to focus, show some urgency and immediately appoint a chair to the KiwiRail board.

“The incoming chairperson should then be directed to investigate the internal dysfunction at the executive level within KiwiRail, which has required the intervention of KiwiRail’s general counsel.

“Kiwis have had a rough year of incompetent governance. This will be the salt in the wound for Kiwi kids around the country waking up on Christmas day with their hope of gifts from afar dashed because Minister Clark can’t perform basic functions of his job as a shareholding Minister.

“Minister Clark needs to get KiwiRail back on track and fast, otherwise he’ll be lucky to even get coal in his stocking on Christmas Day.”

Notes to Editors:

Reply 51369 (2021) has been answered
Portfolio: State Owned Enterprises (Hon Dr David Clark)
Question: What is the recent on-time performance of KiwiRail Interislander Ferry operations, if such data exists?
Reply: KiwiRail has reported that, in Q1 FY22, on-time performance for Interislander ferries, where arrival was within 15 minutes of the scheduled time, was 66%, against a target of 88%. This includes the impact on scheduled services due to the unexpected failure of the Kaiarahi gearbox.
51369 (2021)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Farmers Playing The Victim, Plus Chile’s Right Turn


Among the farming lobby groups, the good cop/bad cop routine has been working a treat. It suits Federated Farmers to keep daylight between itself and the Groundswell movement. Month in, year out the Federation continues to engage with the government over the very same water degradation/climate change regulations that Groundswell is telling its followers are the work of the devil... More>>



 
 


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


Government: To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study
Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today... More>>


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>




Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Wairarapa Moana: Foreshore And Seabed All Over Again As Govt Tries To Legislate Away Day In Court

An urgent report from the Waitangi Tribunal has found the Crown is ignoring its own treaty settlement policies to deny claimants their day in court; by attempting to settle two contentious claims within the wider Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-ā-Rua Treaty Settlement... More>>

Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 