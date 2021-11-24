Labour’s Rushed Laws Make Fully Vaccinated Signs Illegal

“The Government has today made it illegal for businesses to display signs saying all staff are fully vaccinated - a result of its rushed COVID laws,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“This was clearly a mistake by the Government given ACT has obtained draft signage from the Ministry of Health prepared for businesses that says: “All of our staff are fully vaccinated – roll on summer.”

“This is what happens when you rush through laws without proper scrutiny.

“Section 35b of the new legislation says that businesses can’t disclose the vaccination status of staff, even if staff agree.

“Today in Parliament ACT proposed an amendment to the law so that businesses are able to promote themselves as having fully vaccinated staff – the Government denied ACT’s amendment.

“The first vaccines were issued in February. The Government has had nine months to prepare. Now it’s giving employers 10 days to keep records, do health and safety assessments and put health and safety processes in place.

“This law also allows unvaccinated workers get four weeks paid leave to think about it, on the employer’s expense, when small business is struggling already.

“A difficult employee could rort the system, taking four weeks paid leave and then returning when they suddenly have a change of heart. The process for an employee taking the time, deciding to return, and being allowed to return is a total mess.

“ACT voted against this Bill – it makes it too difficult for businesses. If the Government had been prepared months ago and went through a proper process we wouldn’t be in this situation.”

