Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Parliament Under The Covid-19 Protection Framework

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 9:03 am
Press Release: Office of the Speaker

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard has today released a guide to the operations of the Parliamentary Precinct under the Covid-19 Protection Framework (commonly referred to as the Traffic Light System).

“After seeking feedback from a range of groups who use the precinct, I have developed a system which prioritises the safety of those who work in and visit Parliament, mitigates risk where possible, and supports the effective function of our democracy.”

“It is clear there are a range of views from different groups, but the widely held feedback from staff who have Parliament as their workplace is that allowing unvaccinated visitors would pose a risk to them. All MPs and staff members, including those who have friends and whānau who are vulnerable to Covid-19, or who are vulnerable themselves, should be able to come to work at Parliament and feel as safe as possible.”

From 1 January 2022 visitors will be required to present a Covid-19 vaccination certificate in order to take tours of Parliament. This requirement will also include education groups (for adults and children over the age of 12 years and 3 months). The wellbeing of staff, visitors and the wider community is the focus of this decision.

“I believe strongly in the accessibility of our Parliament and this not a decision I have taken lightly. There are a range of virtual offerings that are available to support the accessibility of information for those who choose not to present a vaccination certificate. The offerings include a virtual tour via the Parliament XR app, videos and other digital resources.”

Staff vaccination is a matter for the employers who have staff on the precinct, but this framework signals that the movement of staff who choose not to present a vaccination certificate will be restricted to only movement strictly necessary for those staff to complete their jobs.

The new system (with the exception of tours and education settings which will be effective from 1/1/2022) will be effective from when New Zealand implements the Covid-19 Protection Framework (11:59pm on Thursday 2 December 2021). Parliament will use My Vaccine Pass to confirm vaccination status.

All MPs will be fully vaccinated by the point when New Zealand implements the Covid-19 Protection Framework.

The system also covers the house, select committees, events and hospitality venues, and other visitors.

This system has been considered based on the current environment and will be reviewed on or before 31 March 2022.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2111/Parliament_under_the_COVID_19_protection_framework.pdf
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Speaker on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



RNZ: Simon Bridges on being demoted: 'What we saw yesterday was truly desperate stuff from Judith Collins'


After his shock demotion, Simon Bridges says National Party leader Judith Collins will go to any length to hold on to her leadership of the National Party. Collins demoted Bridges to the back benches over a five-year-old complaint about lewd comments at a party function. "What we saw yesterday was truly desperate stuff from Judith Collins," Bridges said in a short stand-up this morning. "I think it shows that she'll go to any length to hold on to her leadership of the National Party... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Demotion Of Simon Bridges


So Simon Bridges has been bounced from the front bench and stripped of his shadow portfolio responsibilities for the crudely “inappropriate” comments that he allegedly made to a female colleague, Jacqui Dean – and personally apologised for – about five years ago. After years of mocking Labour for its supposed fixation on identity politics, it is pretty amusing that the most serious attempt at cancel culture in this country’s political history has been carried out by Judith Collins, the leader of the National Party. David Seymour must be feeling appalled, appalled at this case of political correctness gone mad... More>>




 
 

Government: Reconnecting New Zealand – The Next Steps
Fully vaccinated New Zealanders will find it easier to come home from January 2022, with foreign nationals to follow from April onwards, as the Government removes the requirement for MIQ for most travellers, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


Government: To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study
Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today... More>>

National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>


Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 