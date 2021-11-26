Mahuta Should Apologise For Inappropriate Three Waters Ad

“The ACT Party has today commended the Public Service Commission for intervening over the inappropriate Three Waters advertisement,” says ACT’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Court.

“The ad campaign was an entirely inappropriate use of taxpayers money. Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta was using money from hardworking Kiwis to influence ratepayers.

“The ad did not meet Guidelines for Government advertising; it wasn’t factual and it wasn’t impartial. If Labour wants to run campaigns for its political policies the Labour Party should pay for it.

“I asked Nanaia Mahuta through Written Parliamentary Questions whether the advertisement complied and she replied that she didn’t receive any advice about whether it was appropriate. This shows an arrogance that Labour thinks it’s above the rules and doesn’t even bother to check.

“The Government has a responsibility to take care when spending taxpayers’ money and ensuring that it sticks to the rules. Nanaia Mahuta should apologise to New Zealanders for wasting their money and breaking the rules.”

Reply 44642 (2021) has been answered

Portfolio: Local Government (Hon Nanaia Mahuta)

Question: What reports, briefings, memos, aides-memoire, notes or other written advice, if any, has the Minister received on whether the Three Waters advertising campaign complies with the Advertising Standards Code, by title and date?

Reply: None. I am confident that the public information and education campaign on Three Waters reform was appropriate and consistent with relevant rules and guidelines. This is also my response to written parliamentary questions 44640 (2021) and 44641 (2021).

44642 (2021)

