Foreign Affairs Minister Concludes Final Stage Of World Trip

27 November 2021

Foreign Affairs Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta today departed North America to return home to Aotearoa, concluding the last stage of her 17-day world trip. The final leg of her trip saw her visit the United States of America and Canada for a number of high-level discussions.

While in Washington D.C., the Minister met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, USAID Administrator Samantha Power and National Security Council officials.

“Our two countries enjoy a deep, long-lasting friendship that is based on shared values and a commitment to the importance of human rights, democracy and maintaining the system of international rules and norms,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

“Aotearoa New Zealand and the US share a strategic partnership with a strong security and defence relationship, economic links and close connections between our people. Secretary Blinken and I had a warm and productive discussion on a number of significant challenges, including Pacific resilience, the Indo-Pacific regional agenda and our shared security concerns.”

“Administrator Power and I also spoke about our work on human rights and strengthening democracy and multilateral organisations. Aotearoa New Zealand takes a global view of our interests and responsibilities, as we achieve more by working together on the international stage,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

In Ottawa, Minister Mahuta met with newly appointed Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, Development Minister Harjit Sajjan, and International Trade Minister Mary Ng.

“Canada and Aotearoa New Zealand have a close relationship built on a wide range of shared values, multilateral partnerships, and trade ties including common membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP),” said Nanaia Mahuta.

“This was a good opportunity to not only meet my counterparts face-to-face, but to discuss some of those issues important to our nations at this time, like climate change, COVID19 and indigenous relations. We discussed a range of international and regional issues, including Pacific resilience and developments in the Indo-Pacific as well as the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the need to support Pacific resilience in the face of the dual challenges of COVID-19 and climate change.

“I also had the opportunity to meet with Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu and Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller and outline our commitment to deepening links between Māori in Aotearoa New Zealand and First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples in Canada.

These meetings reinforced the importance of our countries’ strong friendship, commitment to address indigenous issues, work constructively on our common values and shared objectives both regionally and globally,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

Upon their return to New Zealand on 28 November, the minister and delegation of two will enter an MIQ facility to complete the required managed isolation period.

© Scoop Media

