Is The Vaccine Programme Ready For Variants?

Monday, 29 November 2021, 11:13 am
“New Zealand ran one of the latest COVID vaccine programs on earth. Jacinda tried to say it was good because we had a different strategy. As New Zealand re-joins the world, the vaccine strategy needs to be ready for variants,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Omicron should not be a cause for panic. The great danger it poses is the potential for immune escape, which should be known in a few weeks. The response may need to accommodate newly configured mRNA vaccines.

“Vaccine manufacturers say they can ship vaccines for new variants within 100 days, but New Zealand has been woefully slow at procuring, approving, rolling out, and validating vaccination.

“Jacinda should explain whether the Government’s vaccine program is ready to deal with variants; from procurement to validation.

“Is the Government talking to manufacturers? Do they have any agreements to be ‘first in the queue’ for new variant vaccines with Pfizer or any other provider? And does they mean PHARMAC or MBIE?

“Is the Government talking to Medsafe about fast-track approval, such as approving what is approved by the FDA automatically? ACT’s COVID 3.0 paper says treatments approved by the EU, UK, US or Australia should be automatically allowed here.

“Is the roll out ready to go, with GPS, pharmacies, and community groups playing an integrated roll this time. The vaccine roll out would not have worked without them, and they were brought on board too late.

“Will the Government have a way of validating new updates to the vaccine within the My Vaccine Pass program? It has taken forever to validate vaccination, and the pass expires six months after issue, not after the actual vaccination. The pass should be linked to individual vaccinations, with the capacity to show specific variant doses too.

“If not Omicron, there will be a future variant that requires vaccine upgrades. The Government should be thinking hard about whether its vaccine program is ready for that. It has been woeful with just one vaccine and will require a serious upgrade for an ongoing program.”

Gordon Campbell: On Omicron, And The Bridges/Luxon Dilemma


At this early stage, the Omicron variant seems to be more infectious, and more able to bypass the protection offered by vaccines and by the antibodies generated by previous infection. The fact that it is being spread around the globe by travellers who were all presumably fully immunised and had pre-flight negative Covid tests is a bit alarming. Even so, it is still unclear at this point whether Omicron is likely to result in higher rates of hospitalisation and death than the Delta variant. Omicron will make you sick. But how sick..? More>>




 
 


Government: Workplace Vaccination Requirements Extended To Cover Police And NZ Defence Force
Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today that workplace vaccination requirements will be extended to include the New Zealand Police and Defence Force in preparation for the transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on 3 December 2021... More>>


RNZ: Judith Collins removed as National Party leader
Dr Shane Reti is interim leader of the National Party after Judith Collins lost a no-confidence vote. Simon Bridges was demoted and stripped of all portfolios over allegations of an inappropriate comment made five years ago at a party function. Judith Collins was voted out as National's leader today after the party was locked in a caucus for more than three hours... More>>


Government: Supporting New Zealanders To Recover From COVID-19 In The Community
The Government is increasing the support for New Zealanders who test positive for COVID-19 through the rollout of the COVID Care in the Community model and a $300 million funding boost to Pharmac to purchase new medicines to treat the virus, Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>


Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


