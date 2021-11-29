New Ambassador To Russia Announced
Monday, 29 November 2021, 11:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced
the appointment of Sarah Walsh as New Zealand’s next
Ambassador to Russia.
“Aotearoa New Zealand and
Russia have a long-standing relationship, engaging on a
range of regional and global interests including disarmament
and Antarctica issues. We also work together as members of
the East Asia Summit and APEC, and we valued Russia’s
participation in APEC 2021,” Nanaia Mahuta
said.
Sarah Walsh is a career diplomat who has served
as High Commissioner to Tonga, as well as completing
postings in the Solomon Islands and Timor-Leste. Her most
recent roles have been in the Department of the Prime
Minister & Cabinet’s COVID-19 Group, and in the
Foreign Ministry’s South & South East Asia Division.
She has qualifications in commercial law, science and
international development, and has undertaken peacekeeping
and aid work in Kosovo and Uganda.
Ms Walsh will also
be accredited to Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and
Uzbekistan.
Amid all the jostling in the National caucus ranks, spare a thought for Andrew Bayly. Who? Well might you ask. Plucked from obscurity by Judith Collin, elevated from number 18 to number 3 in the caucus rankings and given the Finance portfolio - a role in which he has been invisible ever since – Bayly seems destined for a future as a trivia quiz question. That’s because as the National leadership contest comes down to a choice between Simon Bridges and Christopher Luxon, the only decisions to be made on Tuesday are over who gets to be leader, and who gets the Finance job... More>>