Patronising PM Gives Potty Privileges
Monday, 29 November 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Jacinda Ardern’s comment that allowing people to use
the toilet at a friend's house is a “luxury” sums up all
that is wrong with her COVID response,” says ACT Leader
David Seymour.
“Just this morning the ACT Party
said the Government needed to give clarity on the traffic
light system – sadly Jacinda Ardern didn’t give our
advice the green light.
“What we need is clarity
and consistency. Jacinda all but admitted that today’s
levels are not in line with the framework she first
announced.
“Jacinda needs to tell us the logic
behind the Red Lights. Why are some areas that have no, or
very low rates of COVID Red? Is it to force up vaccination
rates?
“Equally, why when Auckland has high
vaccination rates is it in Red? Why isn’t the South Island
Green?
“If she is concerned about areas with low
vaccination rates, but they have no COVID, why not put them
in orange until Auckland opens up?
“Again, she
rolled out her line that the rules need time to “bed
in.”
“None of it makes any sense. As usual the
Government is just making it up as it goes
along.
“What we need are clear rules of the
game. What we need is logic and
clarity.”
