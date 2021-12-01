New Zealand Provides Additional Funding To COVAX For Vaccine Delivery

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced additional funding will be provided to COVAX to support vaccine delivery in developing countries.

“New Zealand remains cognisant of the dangers of COVID-19, especially as new variants continue to emerge. No one is safe from this virus until we all are and this funding will mean more people in developing countries will be able to protect themselves and their families at this crucial time,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is contributing a further $9 million to the COVAX Advanced Market Commitment (AMC) to ensure developing countries have access to COVID-19 vaccines.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have maintained that equity of access to vaccinations must be a core feature of a global response. Our ongoing contribution reinforces our view that developing nations should not be hindered in their ability to fight the severe impacts of this virus on the health of their people and communities.

“As one of the first countries to donate funds and vaccines to COVAX, we are a strong supporter of their efforts in ensuring widespread vaccination around the world,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

This funding brings New Zealand’s total COVAX AMC contribution to $26 million.

COVAX is the only global initiative working with manufacturers and governments to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are available worldwide to both high-income and lower-income countries. It is co-led by CEPI, Gavi and WHO – working in partnership with developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers, UNICEF, the World Bank, and others.

© Scoop Media

