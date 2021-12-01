Climate Levy A Cash Grab Dressed Up As A Green Fig Leaf
Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 1:47 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Auckland Council’s “climate levy” is costly
greenwashing when the Council should be focusing on getting
homes built and keeping the sewage off the beach,” says
ACT’s Climate Change spokesperson Simon
Court.
“This is just a way for Mayor Phil Goff to
raise rates above the promised 3.5 per cent, by giving part
of the increase another name.
“Inflation is at 4.9
per cent, Aucklanders pay an additional fuel tax, the ETS is
putting up the price of petrol further and that’s before
you mention the cost of housing in our largest
city.
“Now Goff wants to hit Aucklanders in the
wallet even harder.
“If people don't choose to take
the bus, walk and cycle, plant trees, there's no point
taking more money for try to force them into
it.
“Any emissions reductions will simply free up
credits under the ETS to be used in other ways, leaving
emissions the same.
“All of this avoids the real
infrastructure and environment problems from failing sewers
which stop more homes getting built.
“The Council
has suffered massive losses from parking and other revenues
due to extended COVID lockdowns. A new tax disguised as a
climate levy is not the answer.
“If the Council
needs more money to finance infrastructure it should be
honest about its
intentions.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Government: Traffic Light Levels Announced
The levels at which different parts of New Zealand will move forward into the COVID-19 Protection Framework this Friday have been announced. Northland, Auckland, Taupō and Rotorua Lakes Districts, Kawerau, Whakatane, Ōpōtiki Districts, Gisborne District, Wairoa District, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu Districts will move in at Red... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Why An Attack On Iran Is Back On The Agenda
Reportedly, Christopher Luxon has the edge on Simon Bridges in National’s leadership contest although there is no firm evidence for that hunch. So, one hesitates about joining a media echo chamber that amplifies Luxon’s chances ahead of the 3pm caucus meeting today. You know how it goes: Luxon doesn’t quite have the numbers, so his people start talking to the media to make him seem like the smart bet. Or even perhaps: Luxon hasn't got the numbers, and his people start talking to the media to talk up his support so that he gets a nicer consolation prize... More>>