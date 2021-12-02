Iwi-Police Checkpoints The Dangerous Side Of Kindness

“Our weak Prime Minister and Police Commission have been bullied by iwi into surrendering citizen's basic rights,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Jacinda should have made it clear that New Zealanders have a right to move around the country, if there are public health requirements then the Government would use Police to put up checkpoints, or clear the way for citizens, as and when necessary.

“Can she really say these checkpoints were going to be set up anyway, or are they being done because iwi was taking the law into their own hands and doing them regardless.

“What happens if you happen upon a checkpoint that has no Police staff there, but only iwi? Do you call the police, and when they arrive is the checkpoint suddenly legal?

“If iwi want to help the community, they should be out encouraging people to get vaccinated, not restricting other people from moving around their own country.”

© Scoop Media

