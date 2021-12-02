Iwi-Police Checkpoints The Dangerous Side Of Kindness
Thursday, 2 December 2021, 5:29 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Our weak Prime Minister and Police Commission have
been bullied by iwi into surrendering citizen's basic
rights,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“Jacinda
should have made it clear that New Zealanders have a right
to move around the country, if there are public health
requirements then the Government would use Police to put up
checkpoints, or clear the way for citizens, as and when
necessary.
“Can she really say these checkpoints
were going to be set up anyway, or are they being done
because iwi was taking the law into their own hands and
doing them regardless.
“What happens if you happen
upon a checkpoint that has no Police staff there, but only
iwi? Do you call the police, and when they arrive is the
checkpoint suddenly legal?
“If iwi want to help the
community, they should be out encouraging people to get
vaccinated, not restricting other people from moving around
their own
country.”
