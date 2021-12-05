Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

International Volunteers Day: A Year Of Doing More, With Less For Our Volunteers

Sunday, 5 December 2021, 2:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

International Volunteers Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the hard work of New Zealand volunteers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and to consider the need for further support for community organisations, National’s Community and Voluntary Sector spokesperson Maureen Pugh says.

“I would like to thank the many thousands of volunteers in New Zealand who have put themselves on the front line to keep New Zealanders fed, healthy and safe throughout the pandemic,” Ms Pugh says.

A recent survey of more than 600 organisations from the community and voluntary sector showed that the sector is stretched to its limit, with a sustained significant demand for their services over the past 18 months of the pandemic. There has been little or no increase in funding, with 68% of respondents reporting a level of concern with workloads of volunteers.

“Community organisations are doing more, with less, and the Government has failed to provide extra support to acknowledge this.”

The survey also found that there is a need for competitive funding models to be replaced with trust-based models that respond to local need.

“The calls for change from the sector are falling on deaf ears with the Government, and the status quo is not enough to sustain the sector.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon


Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>




 
 



Cancer Society: Hopes Final Pharmac Report Is Stronger
Today the delayed Interim Report was released by the Pharmac Review Panel. The performance of Pharmac and access to cancer drugs is a major concern for the Cancer Society... More>>


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


Government: Delivers Reactivation Package As Aucklanders Reconnect For Summer
A new support package will help revive economic, social and cultural activities in our largest city over summer, and ensure those in hardship also get relief. The Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni and the Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


Freedom Camping: Making Sure People Are Up To Play With Changes
People interested in finding out how the proposed improvements to freedom camping might affect them are being invited to an information-sharing webinar... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 