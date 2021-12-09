Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Progress For Victims’ Rights

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 8:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The passage of the Rights for Victims of Insane Offenders Bill tonight is a positive step towards ensuring victims of insane offenders are treated equally and their needs are placed at the centre of our justice and health systems, Taupō MP Louise Upston says.

“This new law rectifies a current injustice which sees some victims receive fewer rights merely because the perpetrator is found to be insane.

“The fact an offender is insane does not change the immense harm a victim suffers and the potential devastating long-term consequences for them and their loved ones.

“The bill enables victims to provide a victim impact statement and be kept informed of release plans. This enables them to have a greater voice in the justice system, like victims of all other criminal offences have.

“Most importantly, the bill changes the verdict read out at court will be “act proven but not criminally responsible on account of insanity”. This provides the victim an important acknowledgement and closure that a wrongful act was committed against them.

“Right now, the “not guilty on account of insanity” verdict creates significant distress and confusion for all involved in the court process. Victims understandably feel as though their hurt and suffering is dismissed even when the act committed against them or their loved one is proven.

“This bill is the culmination of extensive work over a number of years from many victims, organisations and community advocates.

“I want to acknowledge and thank those people who submitted to the select committee or approached their local MP. Submissions from victims, their families and advocates provided a compelling case to all political parties that change was needed.

“I would also like to thank officials for their tireless work on this complex law, and all other political parties for their good faith work meaning that every party in the Parliament supported the bill at its third reading.

“Today marks an important day for the progress of victims’ rights in New Zealand.

“While the National Party is incredibly proud of this new law, we are acutely conscious that more needs to be done before we can truly say victims are at the heart of our justice system.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates


During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>




 
 



Government: Historic Step Towards Smokefree Future
Bold new measures will be implemented, including banning the sale of cigarettes to future generations, as part of the Government’s plan to make New Zealand smokefree. Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall launched Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan at an event in Parliament this morning... More>>

ALSO:


Public Service Association: Data Shows Worrying Disparities
Eighty four percent of public servants are strongly motivated to stay working in the Public Service because their work contributes positively to society - and yet only 69 percent are satisfied with their job... More>>


Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>

CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>

CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 