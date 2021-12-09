Parliament

New Classrooms For 23 More Schools Across Three Regions

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 10:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

A further 23 schools are set to benefit from the Government’s investment in short-term roll growth classrooms across New Zealand, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

“Three schools in Bay of Plenty/Waiariki, 17 schools in Auckland and three schools in the Otago/Southland area will get new learning spaces to help them cope with growing student numbers,” Chris Hipkins said.

“The investment in these regions is part of a $100 million commitment from Budget 21, and the Government’s plan to provide 100,000 additional student places by 2030.

“Schools around New Zealand are growing and it is important that we provide them with the classrooms they need, so teachers can focus on teaching and students can focus on learning.

“As our students and young people return to face-to-face learning, we want them to have warm, dry, fit-for-purpose classrooms to learn in. This investment ensures almost 1500 more students will have a place to do that.”

This includes:

  • Over $25 million invested in Auckland schools:
    • Dairy Flat school – 2 classrooms
    • Glenavon School – 2 classrooms
    • Green Bay High – 5 classrooms
    • Henderson High – 6 classrooms
    • Henderson Intermediate – 4 classrooms
    • Kaipara College – 4 classrooms
    • Kelston Intermediate – 2 classrooms
    • Kohimarama School – 2 classrooms
    • Māngere East School – 2 classrooms
    • Newton Central School – 2 classrooms
    • Orewa Beach School – 1 classroom
    • Ormiston Primary School – 2 classrooms
    • Papatoetoe South School – 2 classrooms
    • Royal Oak Intermediate – 2 classrooms
    • Rutherford School – 2 classrooms
    • Waitākere College – 4 classrooms
    • Waterlea Public School – 2 classrooms
  • Over $6 million invested in Bay of Plenty/Waiariki schools:
    • Te Awamutu College – 3 classrooms
    • Papamoa College – 4 classrooms
    • Merivale School – 2 classrooms
  • Over $4.5 million invested in Otago/Southland schools:
    • Oamaru Intermediate – 2 classrooms
    • Te Wharekura o Arowhenua – 2 classrooms
    • Taieri College – 4 classrooms

“This builds on the 50 classrooms announced for 21 schools across nine regions that are already benefiting from the Budget 21 short-term roll growth initiative to date,” Chris Hipkins said.

 

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


