Green Party Celebrates Gender Self-ID Legislation Becoming Law
Thursday, 9 December 2021, 4:09 pm
Press Release: Green Party
The Green Party is celebrating the long-overdue gender
self-ID legislation becoming law today.
“It is with
great pleasure, after decades of discrimination for our
takatāpui, trans, intersex and non-binary whānau, to see
this Bill pass its third reading,” Green Party
spokesperson for Rainbow Communities Dr Elizabeth Kerekere
says.
“This is a world-leading piece of legislation
that will uphold their rights to self-identify their gender
on their birth certificate in a way that is mana-enhancing,
accessible and affordable.
“We look forward to
further work with Minister Jan Tinetti to address the issues
raised by people born overseas, especially refugees, asylum
seekers, and migrants here on temporary visas.
Unfortunately, they are unable to use this new legislation
with birth certificates from other countries.
“I
thank Gender Minorities Aotearoa, Rainbow Path NZ, and all
the community organisations who have worked to achieve
this,” Dr Elizabeth Kerekere
says.
During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>