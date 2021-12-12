Government Backs Hands-on Science For Rangatahi

Student-led research

$1.6 million investment

13 projects

Getting rangatahi hooked on science is a key focus of this year’s Unlocking Curious Minds funding round, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced, unveiling the 13 successful recipients of $1.6 million in Government funding.

“Through the Unlocking Curious Minds 2021 contestable fund the Government is supporting a wide range of really fun, hands-on projects, investigating subjects like nature, climate change, and Mātauranga Māori to empower rangatahi to connect with science and technology in a way that is meaningful to them.

“We know students are far more engaged when they learn about subjects they can relate to. Through activities like participation in Waka Ama, thinking about where food comes from, and personalised stories, we are inspiring future generations to add value to their own lives and as well as that of their local communities.

“This year’s funding round is an exciting and ambitious collection of projects that will bring science and technology to a wide range of audiences, including young people from hard to reach backgrounds. By focusing on student-led research and by looking at a range of knowledge systems this funding is designed to reach and inspire a broader base of New Zealanders.

“I congratulate the successful applicants for producing excellent research. The work they do benefits their communities and our country’s long-term future,” Megan Woods said.

...............................

Unlocking Curious Minds contestable fund | Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (mbie.govt.nz) is an initiative under A Nation of Curious Minds – He Whenua Hihiri I Te Mahara – A National Strategic Plan for Science in Society, and is jointly run by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the Ministry of Education, and the Office of the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor.

