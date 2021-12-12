Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Tourism Minister Says No To Visitors For Next 12 Months

Sunday, 12 December 2021, 5:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash needs to explain why he told the tourism sector not to expect international visitors until the summer of 2023, National’s Tourism Spokesperson Todd McClay says.

In a Zoom with Tourism Industry Association members last week, Mr Nash said that he doesn’t think visitors will come to New Zealand because of the Government’s self-isolations rules.

“Labour has announced that double-vaccinated Australian visitors won’t be welcome in New Zealand until May 2022, and they will then have to do self-isolation for seven days,” Mr McClay says.

“Mr Nash should be advocating for the tourism sector around the Cabinet table, not telling them it’s all too tough.

“Not one double-vaccinated person from Australia in the past three months has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in NZ MIQ. Labour’s self-isolation rules will force more tourism businesses to close and cause more workers to lose their jobs unnecessarily.

“A family of four planning a week-long holiday in New Zealand are not going to spend their time self-isolating in a Rotorua or Queenstown hotel. They will choose not to travel to New Zealand in 2022 and instead will spend their money at restaurants and tourism attractions in other countries.

“The Stats NZ Tourism Satellite account confirms what New Zealanders have known for months – tourism businesses are in peril and workers are without jobs.

“Money spent in tourism fell by $15.6 billion between March 2020 and March 2021, with 72,000 fewer workers employed in the industry through the first year of the Government’s COVID restrictions.

“Kiwi businesses are at risk of missing out on international tourists for all of 2022.

“The Government should scrap MIQ for all double-vaccinated arrivals to New Zealand right now – not from May next year. That is way too late and will mean more tourism businesses go under while they wait.

“New Zealanders understand the importance of tourism to our economy. It’s time that Stuart Nash realised it too, and stood up for the tourism sector he is supposed to be supporting.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Defence’s Desire To Join The ”Lets Confront China” Club


China has been put on notice by us. According to the New Zealand Defence Assessment 2021 report released on Wednesday, and set out in bold type: “The establishment of a military base or dual-use facility in the Pacific by a state that does not share New Zealand’s values and security interests” would be regarded by us “as [being] among the most threatening potential developments“ in the region... More>>




 
 

Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:

Whanau Ora: Bloomfield Forced By High Court Order To Hand Over Data
Ashley Bloomfield was directed by the High Court to provide unvaccinated Māori data over to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency within 72 hours of the judgement. We attach his response, which is expressed in deeply reluctant and as usual resistant language... More>>


Government: Historic Step Towards Smokefree Future
Bold new measures will be implemented, including banning the sale of cigarettes to future generations, as part of the Government’s plan to make New Zealand smokefree. Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall launched Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan at an event in Parliament this morning... More>>

ALSO:



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 