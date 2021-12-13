Parliament

More Made-up Rules From Jacinda

Monday, 13 December 2021, 4:44 pm
“Jacinda Ardern has sunk further into running the country on a whim, instead of by predictable rules we can all understand,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Jacinda couldn’t explain why Auckland will be any more ready in a few weeks to move to Orange than it is today, because there is no logical reason for it. None of it is logical.

“The conditions are right now. The Government’s Traffic Light System says a region will be in Red when the health system faces an ‘unsustainable number of hospitalisations.’

“It’s clear the health system isn’t being overwhelmed right now and, to look at it from the other angle, if this is Red, what would the Government do if there really was a growing outbreak?

“The Government simply cannot balance COVID with other needs. The next two weeks will cost people all over Auckland and other regions at Red, that cost is put onto them simply because the Prime Minister doesn’t want the tiny risk she’ll have to reverse her decision.

“She’s chosen to knock off and put the COVID response on autopilot for a month instead of balancing the different needs of New Zealanders in real time.

“Moving to Orange would remove the venue size limits that are killing so much activity in Auckland and other regions in Red. Hospitality, events, even weddings and funerals are being severely limited by Orange.

“Jacinda says we need time for the traffic light system to ‘bed in’ and ‘go through a full transmission cycle.’ She just makes it up as she goes along.

“If we have rules and even the Government won’t follow them, what chance does it have of taking the public with them?

“Aucklanders have been through enough. It’s one of the most vaccinated cities in the world. We should let Aucklanders enjoy the freedom of Orange for Christmas.”

Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>


Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

Whanau Ora: Bloomfield Forced By High Court Order To Hand Over Data
Ashley Bloomfield was directed by the High Court to provide unvaccinated Māori data over to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency within 72 hours of the judgement. We attach his response, which is expressed in deeply reluctant and as usual resistant language... More>>


National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

