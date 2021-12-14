ACT Supports Grounded Kiwis
Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 9:06 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party has today shown our support for
‘Grounded Kiwis’ – the New Zealanders who are stuck
overseas and unable to come home to their own country,”
says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“The group came to
Parliament today to present a petition with almost 23,000
signatures asking the Government to reconsider its cruel MIQ
policy.
“ACT was the first party to call for an end
to MIQ for Kiwis who are fully vaccinated and test negative
to COVID-19. We were proudly there to support the group as
they presented the petition to Parliament.
“Jacinda
Ardern keeps talking about the team of five million. We’re
actually a team of six million, there are a million Kiwis
offshore who still call New Zealand home who have no pathway
to coming back.
“People want to come home for many
reasons. Family reunions, deaths of loved ones, the arrival
of new babies, to fill jobs, and just being with family and
friends. New Zealand is their home, keeping them locked out
and fighting over a tiny number of MIQ spaces is
cruel.
“ACT would allow fully vaccinated people who
have tested negative to self-isolate. If it’s good enough
for COVID positive people to isolate at home, it should be
good enough for low-risk people who just want to come
home.
“Let’s allow Kiwis to come back to their own
country and be a team of six
million.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange
Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>