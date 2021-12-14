Press Statement

“The Ministry of Health's annual report paints a grim
picture of just how badly it has failed on contact
tracing,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“These
figures are shocking by anyone’s standard. If we had
better testing and tracing we wouldn’t have had to be
locked down for so long. New Zealanders have been
failed.
“The Ministry had a target to trace 80 per
cent from the time of exposure to isolation or quarantine
– it achieved just 38 per cent.
“It had the same
target from first symptom to contact isolation or quarantine
– it achieved just 32 per cent.
“The Minister for
COVID-19 had a responsibility to ensure the Ministry was
performing. Chris Hipkins needs to explain why these figures
are so dismal and why he didn’t push to ensure the
Ministry was performing better.
“Kids have missed
school, businesses have folded or lost huge amounts of
revenue, people have been socially isolated and families
have been separated, all because the Government failed us on
testing and tracing.
“Jacinda Ardern and Chris
Hipkins owe us an explanation about how they failed us so
badly.”
