Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Wellbeing Budgets And The Environment: A Promised Land?

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Parliamentary Commissioner For The Environment

Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is questioning whether the Government’s budget process is able to take into account the complexities and long-term nature of many environmental problems.

“The benefits that arise from protecting and conserving the environment – or trying to recover some of the damage we’ve caused – unfold over long time frames.

“This makes the natural environment difficult to slot into an annual budget process dominated by decisions orientated towards short-term outcomes,” the Commissioner says in a report released today.

“The more easily quantifiable benefits of social and economic initiatives can make it hard to pay equal attention to environmental spending proposals.”

“The environment is not just one aspect of wellbeing. It is the foundation of our economy, our society and our culture.”

The report, Wellbeing budgets and the environment: A promised land?, examines the way the environment has – or has not – been incorporated into wellbeing budgets.

The report found that measuring or determining the value of the environment and its links to wellbeing is not easy.

Not only is the natural environment dynamic and complex, the environment and wellbeing are understood in different ways.

The report found there is broad agreement in Western and te ao Māori thinking that the environment is linked to both our economic and non-economic wellbeing now and in the future.

But there are also fundamental differences in world views. Central to a Māori perspective of wellbeing are whakapapa and mauri, where all things living and non-living are connected in reciprocal relationships through time.

In contrast, the analysis that informs wellbeing budgets emphasises the value we derive from the environment.

“The difficulty of accommodating different ways of seeing wellbeing is exacerbated by the inherent complexity of the environment, the often long-term nature of environmental impacts and the existence of thresholds or tipping points.”

The Commissioner has recommended several changes to the budget process to improve the way environmental considerations are handled and communicated through the different stages.

They include improving the capacity of the budget process to value the environment, and increasing the quality of information available to reflect what is known about future risks, uncertainty and tipping points.

The Commissioner also wants a review of the way cost–benefit analysis is applied to budget initiatives to ensure that budget proposals with enduring benefits for future generations are not effectively discounted away to nothing.

“I accept that, faced with virtually limitless claims and only finite resources, budgetary decisions involve trade-offs to ensure that resources are put to their best use.

“But if wellbeing is to be the lodestar of public expenditure, and spending on the environment has to be justified in relation to this goal, then links between the state of the environment and wellbeing need to be understood.

“These links are only tenuously developed, if at all.

“We need better information, better policy tools, and better integration of the environment into the budget process to ensure future generations don’t inherit a long list of problems that could have been avoided.

“Simply proclaiming that a budget is a wellbeing budget is not enough to shield us from the possibility of an intergenerational wellbeing disaster.”

The report and accompanying materials are available on our website.

We commissioned two reports to inform the investigation. These are also available on our website:

  • NZIER – Quality of budget initiatives with environmental considerations
  • Dr Jason Mika – Māori perspectives on the environment and wellbeing

Note: This report is the last of three reports about environmental information the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment has undertaken, starting with a 2019 review of environmental reporting, followed by a 2020 review of publicly funded environmental research. A synthesis report will follow next year on how environmental reporting and the budget system might be formally linked.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange


Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>



 
 


Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>


Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:

Whanau Ora: Bloomfield Forced By High Court Order To Hand Over Data
Ashley Bloomfield was directed by the High Court to provide unvaccinated Māori data over to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency within 72 hours of the judgement. We attach his response, which is expressed in deeply reluctant and as usual resistant language... More>>


National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 