Police Plan To Check Every Passenger Vehicle Going To Northland
Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 7:04 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The queues leaving Auckland to head North are quickly
going to become unreasonably long and a safety risk with
Police tonight confirming the intent is to check every
passenger vehicle leaving Auckland,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“Police
had said to Newsroom “The checkpoints will not be
stopping every car and will not hold up traffic
unnecessarily or impede essential travel, but travellers
should be prepared and expect to be stopped.”
“But
tonight, on Newstalk ZB the same officer, Northland District
Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said it was only trucks,
emergency vehicles and those with exemption stickers who
would get through. He said it was his “intent to check
every passenger vehicle from Auckland” and “if they
could that would be ideal.”
“The Police also put
out a media release tonight that contradicts the Prime
Minister. Jacinda told me it was Police who had initiated
the checkpoints. However, Police tonight said “Following
discussion with iwi, we have determined that the fixed
checkpoints and spot checks, provide an appropriate level of
reassurance to keep both locals and visitors
safe.”
“The checkpoints issue is now a farce. New
Zealanders want a Police force that upholds the law, not
joins in on lawlessness.
“These checkpoints are a
waste of Police time and resources and Police should never
have been bullied into setting them up by iwi and
Labour.”
