Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand Food And Fibre Exports Forecast To Hit A Record $50.8 Billion

Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 7:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Food and fibre export revenue is projected to surge to a record $50.8 billion in the year to 30 June 2022 – an increase of 6 percent over the previous year.

“This is the first time New Zealand’s annual food and fibre export revenue will crack $50 billion – a result we should all be very proud of, particularly as we navigate the challenges of COVID-19,” Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said.

“Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries (SOPI) forecasts healthy growth across the majority of our food and fibre exports, which shows that the future of the food and fibre sector is bright.

“The performance reported in this latest SOPI is a testament to the sector’s huge efforts to keep the wheels of our national and local economies turning and supply essential products.”

Damien O’Connor said the sector was meeting strong demand as consumers around the world increasingly looked to healthier food and natural fibres with strong environmental credentials.

“High demand for our dairy products combined with strong export prices are expected to deliver an estimated 10 percent increase in dairy export revenue to $20.9 billion.

“Meat export revenue is forecast to increase by 6 percent to $11.1 billion, driven by recovering export prices and demand for our meat products that are helping to fill the global protein shortage.”

Damien O’Connor said horticulture export revenue was expected to increase as well.

“Consumers can’t get enough of our fresh fruit and wine with demand remaining strong. This is driving an expected increase in export revenue of 5 percent to $6.9 billion,” Damien O’Connor said.

Forestry Minister Stuart Nash said the outlook for forestry exports was strong.

“We’re seeing continued, strong demand for New Zealand logs from China and for sawn timber from the United States.

“Forestry exports are expected to reach $6.7 billion in the year to 30 June 2022, an increase of 3 percent on the previous year. This is only possible because of the resilience of our forestry businesses and their massive efforts to get back on track and tackle the challenges brought about by COVID-19,” Stuart Nash said.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker said seafood exports were recovering from the challenges posed by COVID-19, such as the disruption to food service.

“Seafood export revenue is forecast to rise 4 per cent to $1.9 billion in the year to 30 June 2022, as countries open up and food service resumes,” David Parker said.

“The growth forecast in this SOPI is promising, reflecting the seafood sector’s continuing success providing high-quality seafood to international markets.”

Damien O’Connor said the Government was backing projects and initiatives to drive more value, sustainability, and jobs in the food and fibre sector, to strengthen the foundations of New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery.

“Growing value, sustainability, and jobs are central to our 10-year food and fibre sector roadmap Fit for a Better WorldAccelerating our Economic Potential,” Damien O’Connor said.

“We’re investing alongside the sector in innovative projects through our Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund and getting more Kiwis into jobs through initiatives like Opportunity Grows Here.

“Reaching Agreement in Principle for the New Zealand – United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement in October will enable our exporters to compete on a level playing field in the UK market, and will open up valuable new opportunities for New Zealand exports.”

Damien O’Connor said it was important to acknowledge the hard work of rural New Zealand and to celebrate the performance and successes in the latest SOPI.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have had an economy that’s kept ticking due to our health-focused COVID-19 response, which has been backed by New Zealanders. Together we’ve kept ourselves safe so we can continue to do business, and this SOPI points to the benefit of these efforts,” Damien O’Connor said.

...............................

Read the latest Ministry for Primary Industries’ Situation and Outlook for Primary here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange


Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>



 
 


Wellbeing Budgets And The Environment: A Promised Land?
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is questioning whether the Government’s budget process is able to take into account the complexities and long-term nature of many environmental problems... More>>


Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>


Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:


National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 