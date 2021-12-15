Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Spain-New Zealand Collaborate For Seabird Conservation

Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 8:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon David Parker

Minister for the Environment

Hon Kiri Allan

Minister of Conservation

Minita mō Te Papa Atawhai

A new arrangement between New Zealand and Spain will boost protection for seabirds threatened by fishing operations.

Yesterday, New Zealand’s Ambassador to Spain, on behalf of the Department of Conservation and the Ministry for Primary Industries, signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Spain to reduce seabird bycatch.

Conservation Minister Kiri Allan said the MOU is the start of a strong, cooperative relationship between New Zealand and Spain to reach shared goals on seabird conservation.

“Highly migratory species may spend much of their time foraging in the high seas. We can’t limit ourselves to protecting these taonga species only when they are breeding on our islands or coast and foraging in our waters.”

The arrangement is designed to promote the uptake of best practice seabird bycatch mitigation measures, including advocacy in regional and international forums.

New Zealand is a global hotspot for seabird diversity, with the greatest number of endemic breeding seabird species.

Minister for Oceans and Fisheries David Parker said while great progress is being made to reduce bycatch in our domestic fisheries, fishing in international waters poses a bigger challenge to species such as the Antipodean albatross. The Antipodean albatross is currently in a population freefall towards extinction.

“Spain is a major fishing nation. Together New Zealand and Spain can play an important role in promoting best practice for seabird bycatch mitigation across the world. This advocacy will help to protect our migratory seabirds in Pacific fisheries and beyond.”

This MOU is a positive step in furthering international cooperation on seabird conservation and demonstrates the importance of collaboration to protect a range of threatened albatross and petrel species.

Background information

The key actions in the MOU are to:

· Promote the adoption of bycatch mitigation measures, in particular those advised in the Agreement on the Conservation of Albatrosses and Petrels (ACAP)

· Share information and collaborate on research on seabird conservation

· Cooperate in the implementation of the Antipodean Albatross Concerted Action

The ACAP is an international agreement which coordinates activities to mitigate threats to albatross and petrel species. The bycatch mitigation measures advised by ACAP are widely considered to the best practices currently available.

New Zealand already has a similar seabird conservation arrangement in place with Chile.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange


Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>



 
 


Wellbeing Budgets And The Environment: A Promised Land?
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is questioning whether the Government’s budget process is able to take into account the complexities and long-term nature of many environmental problems... More>>


Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>


Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:


National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 