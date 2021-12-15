Green Party Celebrates Better Support For Birth Injuries
Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 9:25 am
Press Release: Green Party
The Greens are celebrating the first reading last night
of new ACC legislation to better support birth injuries
after a successful campaign achieved record
support.
“Becoming a new parent is one of the most
wonderful, but also most challenging times in many
people’s lives, and all too often the pain and trauma of
birth injuries too often goes unheard and untreated,” says
Green spokesperson for ACC Jan Logie.
“Tens of
thousands of people signed our
open letter, and many parents wrote to us with their
stories of physical and mental birth trauma – we are proud
to deliver this win for them.
“But we want to push
the Minister to go even further so the disparities we see in
coverage right now are not continued.
“Birth
injuries add another layer of stress in a very vulnerable
time for both parents and babies; we should and can provide
support to new parents nurturing the next
generation.
“All birth injuries need to be covered,
not just a limited list of common birth injuries. We welcome
this Bill but we will be pushing for a non-exhaustive list
of birth injuries, coverage for standalone mental trauma,
coverage for babies injured during birth, and retrospective
support for parents with existing injuries.
“No
matter the injury, it is an unintended consequence of
childbirth and ignoring these injuries can cause further
harm.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange
Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>