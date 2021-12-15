Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels

Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 10:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today.

“Biofuels offer a practical, low-emissions solution to reduce New Zealand’s transport sector emissions and will be scaled up over time resulting in greater emissions reductions from transport fuels,” Megan Woods said.

From 1 April 2023, fuel wholesalers will be required to cut the total greenhouse gas emissions for transport fuels they sell by a set percentage each year, by deploying biofuels as a part of their fuel supply.

“Land transport accounts for almost half of all of our national carbon dioxide emissions and we need to take action to start to mitigate transport’s impact on climate change,” Megan Woods said.

“The Sustainable Biofuels Mandate will prevent around one million tonnes of emissions from cars, trucks, trains and ships over the next three years and up to 10 million tonnes by 2035 to help us meet our climate commitments.

“Biofuels mandates are common overseas with more than 60 jurisdictions having them; we had one on the cards more than a decade ago but it was repealed before it came into effect,” Megan Woods said.

“Liquid biofuels are a renewable, low-emissions fuel source that can be immediately used to reduce our transport sector emissions while the rest of our Clean Car Package revs up,” said Transport Minister Michael Wood.

“We need to transition to low-emission vehicles, and biofuels will help reduce emissions while we make that transition. Biofuels have the potential to boost economic recovery through encouraging a local industry and creating jobs.

“We’re committing to develop a separate mandate for aviation fuel during 2022 given the unique challenges the sector faces. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is working with Air New Zealand on a feasibility study on the potential for domestic production of sustainable aviation fuel and this will feed into that work,” Michael Wood said.

“We know there’s more to do and we’re continuing to look at what else we can do to reduce emissions in the Emissions Reduction Plan which we will release in May,” Megan Woods said.

More information can be found on the MBIE website.

 

Notes 

  • The Sustainable Biofuels Mandate apples to fuel wholesalers - those who first import or refine fuels.
  • From 1 April 2023, fuel wholesalers are expected to reach a starting emissions reduction target of 1.2 per cent, which will increase to 2.4 per cent in 2024 and to 3.5 per cent in 2025.
  • The mandate will be reviewed after two years.
  • A separate mandate for aviation fuel will be developed over 2022, following consultation feedback from key stakeholders.
  • There will be strict sustainability and emissions reporting requirements in place to prevent any adverse environmental outcomes and ensure emissions reductions are genuine.
  • Provisional targets for 2026-2030 will be confirmed by Cabinet in 2024 and the provisional targets for 2031-2035 in 2029.

On top of biofuels, the Government’s Clean Car Package to reduce millions of tonnes of emissions from the vehicle fleet includes:

  • Rebates for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles with up to $8,625 for new vehicles and $3,450 for used to make clean cars more affordable for New Zealanders
  • Electric vehicle chargers now available every 75km along most state highways to give Kiwis confidence
  • Low Emission Transport Fund will have nearly four times the funding by 2023 to continue to grow the nationwide EV charging network and support other low emission refuelling networks
  • Electric Vehicle Buyers Guide available to help guide potential buyers
  • Clean Car Sector Leadership Group established to help increase uptake
  • Extending the Road User Charges exemption for light electric vehicles to April 2024, saving owners around $800 a year
  • The Clean Car Import Standard means more climate-friendly cars are available and give families average lifetime fuel savings of nearly $7,000 per vehicle
YearProvisional targets for emissions reduction
20263.8%
20274.1%
20284.4%
20294.7%
20305.0%
20315.8%
20326.6%
20337.4%
20348.2%
20359.0%

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange


Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>



 
 


Wellbeing Budgets And The Environment: A Promised Land?
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is questioning whether the Government’s budget process is able to take into account the complexities and long-term nature of many environmental problems... More>>


Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>


Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:


National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 