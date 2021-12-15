Government Adds Another Cost For Motorists
Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 1:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The Government’s biofuel mandate will be another cost
that will see motorists paying twice at the pump for carbon
emissions, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown
says.
“Every litre of fuel Kiwis use already faces
an 18 cent cost under the existing Emissions Trading Scheme.
Adding a biofuel mandate on top of that will simply be
another cost for the same outcome already being achieved by
the ETS.
“MBIE stated that the introduction of the
biofuel mandate will increase the price of petrol by 0.4
cents per litre, diesel by 7.1 cents per litre, and jet fuel
by 7.1 cents per litre (or 11.2 per cent).
“Overall,
it is estimated the economic cost of the policy will be over
$1.2 billion. Yet as New Zealand already has a cap on our
emissions, there will be no reduction in New Zealand’s
total emissions.
“Essentially, this is a policy
to make it more expensive for New Zealand to achieve
emissions reduction targets, and to make petrol and diesel
more expensive at the pump.
“At a time when Kiwis
are paying more for petrol at the pump than ever before, the
Government needs to grant relief to motorists by removing
the Auckland regional fuel tax at a minimum.
“The
mandate will be particularly hard for farmers who are
already facing the introduction of the new ute tax, as the
biofuel mandate could increase the price of diesel by 7
cents per litre.
“While National is supportive of
biofuels and reducing our carbon emissions, the Government
cannot double dip into Kiwis’ pockets by taxing them
through the ETS and the biofuel
mandate.”
© Scoop Media
Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>