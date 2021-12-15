Reserve Bank Governor Disingenuous At Best
Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 5:11 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The most generous interpretation of Reserve Bank
Governor Adrian Orr’s answers at Select Committee this
morning was that he disingenuous in his answers about high
staff turnover,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“I
questioned Adrian Orr at Select Committee this morning about
whether 10/25 tier 2 and tier 3 staff had left in the space
of six months – a claim he denied.
“It turns out
he was dancing on the head of a pin. There are 26 staff.
Three have left in the past six months, but he wasn’t
counting two people who have resigned but have not yet left
the building and another five who have “signalled their
departures in the coming months.”
“This is the
kind of spin we expect from Jacinda Ardern – not the head
of the Reserve Bank.
“Adrian Orr told the Finance
and Expenditure Committee that the current turnover of staff
is “planned.” Did he really plan to 10/26 of the Tier 2
and Tier 3 to leave in the space six months?
“There
are big questions here about what’s going at the Reserve
Bank and we deserve better answers than Mr Orr gave in
Select Committee this
morning.”
