Reserve Bank Governor Disingenuous At Best

“The most generous interpretation of Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr’s answers at Select Committee this morning was that he disingenuous in his answers about high staff turnover,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“I questioned Adrian Orr at Select Committee this morning about whether 10/25 tier 2 and tier 3 staff had left in the space of six months – a claim he denied.

“It turns out he was dancing on the head of a pin. There are 26 staff. Three have left in the past six months, but he wasn’t counting two people who have resigned but have not yet left the building and another five who have “signalled their departures in the coming months.”

“This is the kind of spin we expect from Jacinda Ardern – not the head of the Reserve Bank.

“Adrian Orr told the Finance and Expenditure Committee that the current turnover of staff is “planned.” Did he really plan to 10/26 of the Tier 2 and Tier 3 to leave in the space six months?

“There are big questions here about what’s going at the Reserve Bank and we deserve better answers than Mr Orr gave in Select Committee this morning.”

© Scoop Media

