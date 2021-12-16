Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

PM Acknowledges New Zealand Bravery Award Recipients And Families

Thursday, 16 December 2021, 6:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the extraordinary courage of ten people recognised for acts of bravery relating to the March 15, 2019 terrorist attacks.

“The courage demonstrated by these New Zealanders was selfless and extraordinary. They have our deepest respect and gratitude for their actions on that day,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“Each of them put their life on the line to save others. If not for their collective actions, the loss of life could have been even greater.”

The New Zealand Bravery Award list includes two awards of our highest Bravery honour, The New Zealand Cross. It is the bravery equivalent of the Victoria Cross for New Zealand for gallantry. Since the establishment of the New Zealand Bravery Awards in 1999, only two other awards at the level of the New Zealand Cross have been made.

“Dr Naeem Rashid, who has been posthumously awarded the New Zealand Cross, displayed great courage and bravery in challenging the gunman in the Al Noor Mosque, with complete disregard for his own safety. In so doing, he enabled others to escape and paid the ultimate price with the loss of his own life. I want to acknowledge Dr Rashid’s wife and family particularly, who will know all too well that his acts that day were a reflection of who he was as a person.

“Abdul Aziz, who also has been awarded the New Zealand Cross, displayed great courage and bravery challenging the gunman, with complete disregard for his own safety. Mr Aziz’s actions deterred the gunman from re-entering the Linwood Islamic Centre and ultimately forced him to flee the Mosque.”

There are also four awards of the New Zealand Bravery Decoration and four of the New Zealand Bravery Medal.

“Senior Constables Scott Carmody and Jim Manning have been awarded the New Zealand Bravery Decoration for their exceptional courage in apprehending the gunman, ensuring no more lives were put at risk. Their actions that day went above and beyond – they essentially ended the gunman’s attack and did so not knowing whether he had an additional arsenal on hand.

“Ziyaad Shah’s bravery shielding another worshipper with his body in the Al Noor Mosque, while the gunman shot at them, hitting Mr Shah twice, has been acknowledged with the New Zealand Bravery Decoration.

“Liam Beale, also awarded the New Zealand Bravery Decoration, had been driving past Al Noor Mosque but left his vehicle as he heard gunshots and people screaming. He stopped members of the public from heading to the mosque, and then assisted victims.

Lance Bradford, Wayne Maley, Mark Miller and Mike Robinson have been awarded the New Zealand Bravery Medal.

“They placed their lives at risk, bravely searching for victims, assisting them and moving them to safety, while the gunman was active in the area.”

“On a day of such terrible loss and suffering, the actions of these ten individuals demonstrated the humanity, decency and compassion that New Zealanders value and hold dear.”

“We will always remember the 51 shaheed who died, including one of the recipients, and other victims,” Jacinda Ardern said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange


Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>



 
 

Abuse in Care: Survivors Of Abuse In State And Faith-based Care Will Have Access To New Independent Redress Process
The Government has today released the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry report and is starting work on developing a new, independent, survivor-focused redress system. “I want to acknowledge the courage of survivors who told their stories to the Royal Commission, and the work of the Commission in producing its report... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strong Govt Accounts And Economic Outlook
The Government’s books are forecast to be back in surplus sooner than expected as economic and fiscal outlooks improve. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2021 Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update... More>>

ALSO:


Wellbeing Budgets And The Environment: A Promised Land?
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is questioning whether the Government’s budget process is able to take into account the complexities and long-term nature of many environmental problems... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 