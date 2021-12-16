Labour Government A Fiscal Risk
Thursday, 16 December 2021, 2:19 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Treasury has released a long list of Government
promises it describes as “fiscal risks” because the
costs are uncertain or unquantified,” says ACT Leader
David Seymour.
“Labour’s ideological political
promises like light rail, free school lunches, three waters
reform, and screen production grants all
feature.
“But the big risk New Zealanders need to
watch out for is new taxes on the horizon.
“Plans to
increase tourism taxes, a digital services tax and now there
are questions about the need to raise fuel
taxes.
“Labour doesn’t seem to appreciate that
taxes come from hard-working Kiwis who expect it to be spent
wisely on public services and things that will improve our
lives.
“Finance Minister Grant Robertson likes to
hide behind the cover of COVID to justify his addiction to
spending – but these projects are unnecessary and high
risk.
“New Zealanders deserve better than this
recklessness when debt is so high and we’ve seen the
largest tax take ever.”
NB: The fiscal risks
section can be found on page 61 of
HYEFU.
