ACT’s Illegal Firearms Bill Needed Now More Than Ever

“ACT is calling on all other political parties to support my Member’s Bill due to be debated next year that will crack down on gangs and illegal firearms use,” says ACT’s Justice Spokesperson Nicole McKee.

“Gang numbers have exploded under this soft on crime Government. With more gang members comes an increase in their confidence. As a result, we’ve seen shootings in our communities, often in broad daylight. It’s only a matter of time before an innocent member of the public gets caught in the crossfire.

“My Member’s Bill which is currently before Parliament, the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) (Definition of Significant Criminal Activity) Amendment Bill, will deliver the tools to crack down on gangs and illegal firearm use.

“The Bill increases the power of police to seize assets connected with gang activity and illegal firearms owned by gang members by introducing a new threshold for Police to seize assets. Under the definitions put in place in this Bill, the threshold to seize assets would now be triggered if a gang member was found with an illegal firearm therefore committing an offence.

“This is a tool to hit the gangs where it hurts, their wallets. Parliament has a duty and a responsibility to keep New Zealanders safe. My Bill will do that. We need a fresh approach that will put control back in the hands of Police.

“Neither the Government’s new gun legislation, nor the buyback, has made a difference to the number of illegal firearms in circulation. Law abiding members of the firearms community have handed back their guns, but violent gang members were never going to.

“This Bill adds a new tool to crackdown on the criminal activity gangs inflict on New Zealanders.

“The Government’s approach hasn’t worked. I hope they do the right thing for New Zealanders and support my Bill to help deliver a safer community.”

