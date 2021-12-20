Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

The Cost Of Carbon Under Labour

Monday, 20 December 2021, 12:17 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The cost of carbon under the Emissions Trading Scheme pushed up the cost of electricity and added to record fuel prices in 2021 and food is next,” says ACT’s Climate Change spokesperson Simon Court.

“Government targets to reduce industry and transport emissions have driven the carbon price under the ETS from only $25 in 2020 to around $68 per tonne in late 2021.

“That means the ETS component of a litre of Petrol has increased from 6c to 16c in the past two years. The ETS has added another 10c, the same as the Auckland Regional fuel tax, to every litre of petrol consumed.

“The same cost is about to be put onto food, as the Government’s deadline for farmers to start paying is next April. By then, farmers must come up with their own emissions reduction plan or be forced into the ETS.

“It will also push up the price of staple food items like mince, milk and cheese, at a time when inflation is already going from a canter to a gallop and wages are rising at a much slower pace.

“What’s worse, putting farming into the ETS, or similar, will lead to multiple unintended consequences.

“Rural New Zealand is being covered in pine trees thanks to carbon farming. Bringing agriculture into the ETS will drive even more productive land into pine forests chasing carbon credits rather than for timber products.

“What’s even worse, such a change will actually increase global emissions. This is because people won’t stop eating, the same food will be produced less efficiently offshore. New Zealand has the most efficient farming practices in the world. If we stop producing food here, it will go offshore where the practices aren’t as efficient.

“Adding insult to injury, farmers are not getting credit for all the carbon absorbed by vegetation on their farms. Better data is needed to show exactly how much carbon is actually absorbed by the 1.4 million hectares of native bush on farms, as well as the grass and crops which are recycled into dairy, meat and wool.

"ACT does not accept that farmers should be forced into an ETS or Methane emissions scheme, but if they are ACT will ensure they are fully credited for their carbon absorption and no worse off than foreign competitors. Farming is too important to New Zealand to hobble with bad climate charges.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Fostering The Culture Of Covid Complaint


Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>



 
 


Health: Government Upgrades Local Hospitals Throughout NZ
The Government will upgrade 24 local hospitals next year to support planned and routine care, to ensure non-COVID patients are safe when COVID patients are being treated. This includes projects announced last week to add ICU capacity to some hospitals... More>>

Abuse in Care: Survivors Of Abuse In State And Faith-based Care Will Have Access To New Independent Redress Process
The Government has today released the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry report and is starting work on developing a new, independent, survivor-focused redress system. “I want to acknowledge the courage of survivors who told their stories to the Royal Commission, and the work of the Commission in producing its report... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strong Govt Accounts And Economic Outlook
The Government’s books are forecast to be back in surplus sooner than expected as economic and fiscal outlooks improve. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2021 Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update... More>>

ALSO:

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 