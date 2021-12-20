Parliament

Northland Tourism In Trouble This Summer

Monday, 20 December 2021, 5:20 pm
The combination of a red light setting and regional checkpoints will have disastrous consequences for Northland businesses this summer, says National’s Tourism spokesperson Todd McClay.

“Tourism businesses in the region are anticipating revenue declines up to 90% year-on-year for the coming summer season.

“Businesses in Northland have been looking forward to a summer influx of holidaymakers for months. Many will have been dependant on a big summer to recover lost earnings from lockdown.

“They have been let down once again by a Government set on imposing two sets of restrictions on the region.

“Labour’s arbitrary decision-making has created more questions than answers. If the region is at red, why are checkpoints necessary? If checkpoints are in place - and no unvaxxed or Covid-positive Kiwis will visit – why is the region not at orange?

“More rules and restrictions will discourage holidaymakers from visiting Northland this summer. After months of lockdowns and closed borders, this will be the final straw for many struggling businesses.

“Businesses are confused and frustrated, and facing a bleak summer. They deserve urgent answers – It’s time for the Prime Minister to stand up for Northland.”

