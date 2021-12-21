Parliament

Pain At The Pump – What Happened To Labour’s Solution?

Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 8:10 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“As Kiwi families head away for their summer roadies – they’ll be wondering what happened to Labour’s promise to reduce pain at the pump,” says ACT’s Transport spokesperson Simon Court.

“When Kris Faafoi was Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister he ordered a market study into petrol prices, saying they could fall between 18-32c.

“Petrol is now at record highs. As usual, Labour is all talk and no action.

“It’s no wonder the very areas the Government has piled taxes on are driving the largest increases.

"Housing costs are up, so are housing taxes. Petrol costs are up, so are petrol taxes. Rents are up, so are rental regulations.

“Everything this Labour Government does is either about taxing and redistributing or dividing us against each other. There is a better way, as ACT has shown with our alternative budget.

“We would cut the 30 percent marginal tax rate to 17.5 percent. We will reverse the 39 percent tax rate and we will reverse the Government’s interest deductibility change.

"Under our plan the average earner would get between $1286 and $2107 in their pocket a year from tax cuts.

“ACT will continue to fight for middle New Zealand, the battlers being squeezed from every direction by this Government.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



