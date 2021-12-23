Parliament

Booster Chaos Totally Avoidable

Thursday, 23 December 2021, 11:23 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Across the country people are finding boosters are available some places but not others, when they should have been available immediately,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“On Tuesday ACT said that if we are buying time by delaying the end of MIQ, and boosters are the strategy, then there is no time to waste rolling out boosters. Chris Hipkins’ announcement that four-month booster shots would be available ‘in early January’ was always illogical.

“Predictably, GPs and pharmacies were inundated with requests for four-month boosters, some even being abused for not offering them. They were told that they could issue them after all as early as Wednesday morning, as part of a communication failure by the Government.

“Now there appears to be inconsistency across regions, with boosters being available in Auckland but not elsewhere. Chris Hipkins needs to come forward and say what the policy for four-month boosters is. When will they be available, from where, and what is causing any delay?

“The source of the chaos is a total lack of organisation and communication by the Government. If boosters are the strategy to beat omicron that could arrive any day, the delay made no sense and the backdown is only leading to confusion."

Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice


The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>



 
 

Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

