Boosters Should Start Now
Thursday, 23 December 2021, 1:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
People who want to get a third ‘booster’ shot of the
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine shouldn’t have to wait until early
January to do so, National’s Covid-19 Response
spokesperson, Chris Bishop says.
“In the last 24
hours, I have been contacted by many people who heard the
announcement about the gap between second and third doses of
Pfizer vaccine bring reduced to four months. These people
attempted to get vaccinated right away but were told to come
back in January.
“This makes no sense. We need
people getting boosted right now. Some New Zealanders have
heard the message from the Government and are trying to do
the right thing, but the system is letting them
down.
“Why can’t people make bookings to get
boosters now? Supply is not an issue and we now have a
sophisticated vaccination infrastructure in
place.
“The ‘two shots for summer’ needs to
become ‘three shots over summer’. A good place to start
would be allowing people to get boosted
now.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>