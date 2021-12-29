Petition To Stop Hate Speech Laws Reaches 32,000
Wednesday, 29 December 2021, 6:14 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“A
petition from the ACT Party to stop Labour’s divisive Hate
Speech Laws has received 32,000 signatures,” says ACT
Leader David Seymour.
“The Government’s proposed
Hate Speech Laws will create a divided society and will put
an already growing cancel culture on steroids.
“The
depth of feeling across the country is clear. Tens of
thousands of New Zealanders want this law
stopped.
“The intention of bringing about a kinder
world with more respectful public discourse is a noble one.
However, there is no evidence that new Hate Speech Laws will
achieve the Government’s aim of less harm and more social
cohesion. In fact, they will have the opposite
effect.
“It is not clear what speech will be covered
by the new laws and this will have a chilling effect on
non-hate speech.
“We believe that arbitrary and
seemingly politically motivated prosecutions will lead to
some groups suppressing their views.
“It’s time
for the Government to back away from this law which will
only serve to divide New Zealanders against each
other.
“ACT will continue to fight against these
laws and to unite New Zealanders behind good ideas, rather
than divide
us.”
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>