Petition To Stop Hate Speech Laws Reaches 32,000

“A petition from the ACT Party to stop Labour’s divisive Hate Speech Laws has received 32,000 signatures,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Government’s proposed Hate Speech Laws will create a divided society and will put an already growing cancel culture on steroids.

“The depth of feeling across the country is clear. Tens of thousands of New Zealanders want this law stopped.

“The intention of bringing about a kinder world with more respectful public discourse is a noble one. However, there is no evidence that new Hate Speech Laws will achieve the Government’s aim of less harm and more social cohesion. In fact, they will have the opposite effect.

“It is not clear what speech will be covered by the new laws and this will have a chilling effect on non-hate speech.

“We believe that arbitrary and seemingly politically motivated prosecutions will lead to some groups suppressing their views.

“It’s time for the Government to back away from this law which will only serve to divide New Zealanders against each other.

“ACT will continue to fight against these laws and to unite New Zealanders behind good ideas, rather than divide us.”

