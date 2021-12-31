Parliament

Congratulations To Māori New Year’s Honours Stars Of 2022

Friday, 31 December 2021, 6:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Willie Jackson
Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori
Minister for Māori Development

He mihi

Kei aku rangatira kua whakawhiwhia koutou ki ngā tohu ā tō tātou kuīni hei whakanui nui i ā koutou mahi rangatira i hāpai i te manotini puta noa i a Aotearoa. Ko koutou ngā tino tauira. I whanake i ngā hapori, iwi, hapū, whānau me te motu anō hoki. Mauri ora ki a koutou i ēnei tohu rangatira.

To all the recipients of the Queen’s honours to celebrate all your outstanding work across our people of Aotearoa. You're all exemplars that enhance our community's, iwi, hapū, whānau and country congratulations on the honours.

Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson is today paying tribute to three outstanding Māori people who were recognised in the New Year Honours List 2022 for their accomplishments.

“The New Year Honours list recognises the achievements and service of people across Aotearoa, from all walks of life. I want to particularly acknowledge Lisa Carrington for services to canoe racing, Robert Nairn Gillies for services to Māori and war commemoration, and Peter Broughton for services to Māori film and theatre.

“Their achievements are extraordinary and make us all incredibly proud,” said Willie Jackson.

Lisa Marie Carrington, MNZM, appointed as a Dame Companion of the New Zealand of Order of Merit (DNZM):

Lisa Carrington of Te Aitanga-a-Mahaki and Ngāti Porou, is New Zealand’s most successful Olympian, having won six Olympic medals since the 2012 Games, five gold and one bronze, across a total of 23 medals in her canoe racing career.

She coaches young paddlers at her home club in Ōhope and works with Canoe Racing New Zealand (CRNZ) to grow the sport. The success of CRNZ’s Performance Programme since 2017 is attributed to her achievements, profile and sharing of her performance funding. In 2021, Lisa was named the most influential Māori Sports Personality of the past 30 years in the ‘Māori Sports Awards 30 in 30’ show.

“Lisa is a great example of mana wāhine and a role model for all women across Aotearoa,” Willie Jackson said.

Robert Nairn Gillies, appointed as a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (KNZM):

Robert Gillies or Bom as he is affectionately known, is a Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāti Whakaue descendant, he is the last remaining member of the 28th Māori Battalion and served in B Company during World War 2 from 1942 to 1945, across Africa, Europe and the Middle East, and primarily in Italy.

“Over more than 20 years, Bom has represented the men and service of the Battalion at national and international events. He became a Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic in 2019. Mr Gillies has been a Trustee of the 28th Māori Battalion B Company History Trust since 2013. He is an active member of his iwi Ngāti Whakaue and marae, Te Arawa Returned Services Association, Waikite Rugby Club and the 28th Māori Battalion B Company History Trust.

“Bom is a reluctant recipient, he is a man of integrity and humility and agreed to accept this knighthood to honour the memory of the magnificent Māori battalion,” Willie Jackson said.

Peter Broughton (Rāwiri Paratene), ONZM, appointed as a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM):

Rāwiri Paratene of Ngāpui descent is an acclaimed actor, writer and director for stage and screen, who has been active over five decades and was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2013 for his contributions.

“Rāwiri has been a long-time advocate for the use of te reo Māori and was a member of the Ngā Tamatoa movement campaigning for the teaching of Māori in schools, having founded the Wellington branch. He has directed on language learning shows ‘Kōrero Mai’ and ‘Whānau’.

“Rāwiri has always been a strong Māori political advocate, he is a former supporter of Mana Motuhake and strong advocate for the Green Party, where his daughter the Hon Marama Davidson is Co-leader. Rawiri’s most recent live performance was ‘Peter Paka Paratene’ which he performed in Parliament in 2021,” Willie Jackson said.

