Honours List - NZ New Year Honours List 2022

The insignia, medals and decorations presented at the investiture ceremony.

The New Zealand Order of Merit

The Queen has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit:

DNZM

To be Dames Companion of the said Order:

Ms Lisa Marie Carrington, MNZM, of Auckland. For services to canoe racing.

Ms Sophie Frances Pascoe, MNZM, of Christchurch. For services to swimming.

Ms Janet Marie Shroff, CNZM, CVO, of Wellington. For services to the State and the community.

KNZM

To be Knights Companion of the said Order:

Mr Christopher Patrick Thomas Farrelly, of Whangarei. For services to health and the community.

Mr Robert Nairn Gillies, of Rotorua. For services to Māori and war commemoration.

Professor Joel Ivor Mann, CNZM, of Dunedin. For services to health.

CNZM

To be Companions of the said Order:

Mr Peter David Broughton (Rāwiri Paratene), ONZM, of Auckland. For services to Māori, film and theatre.

Mr David Ronald Brunsdon, of Paraparaumu. For services to engineering and emergency management.

Professor Philip Howard Butler, of Christchurch. For services to science, education and health.

Dr Michael William Dunbier, of Christchurch. For services to agricultural science.

Mr Rodger Denis Fox, ONZM, of Palmerston North. For services to music.

Dr Michèle Margaret Hawke, of Hawarden. For services to gymnastics.

Professor Harlene Hayne, ONZM, of Burswood, Australia. For services to health and wellbeing.

Mrs Helen Christine Lake, of Christchurch. For services to Plunket.

Dr Geoffrey Bevan Lorigan, of Auckland. For services to business and leadership development.

Professor Emeritus Stuart Alan Middleton, ONZM, JP, of Auckland. For services to education.

Mr Neil Andrew Richardson, of Hamilton. For services to business and philanthropy.

Mr John David Rosser, of Auckland. For services to choral music.

Dr Arapera Royal Tangaere, of Wellington. For services to Māori and education.

Faumuina Professor Fa'afetai Sopoaga, of Dunedin. For services to Pacific health and tertiary education.

ONZM

To be Officers of the said Order:

Tuita'alili Vaitava'e Su'a Aloese-Moe, JP, of Auckland. For services to the Pacific community.

Mr George Chandrakumar Arulanantham, QSM, JP, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Mr William John Blakey, of Auckland. For services to education.

Dr Linda Julia Morcombe Bryant, of Wellington. For services to pharmacy and health.

Ms Gaye Maree Bryham, of Auckland. For services to sport and recreation.

Ms Alison Pauline Cadman, of Wellington. For services to housing and the community.

Emeritus Professor Ralph Paul Cooney, of Auckland. For services to science and innovation.

Mr Prodhumun Dayaram, of Arnold Valley. For services to orthopaedics.

Dr Peter Francis Fennessy, of Dunedin. For services to agricultural science and business.

Ms Deborah Louise George, of Auckland. For services to education and governance.

Dr Anthony Jonathan Royce Godfrey, of Palmerston North. For services to disabled people, particularly blind and low vision people.

Ms Anne Marie Te Puata Grennell, of Hamilton. For services to health.

Ms Bronwyn Elizabeth Hayward, of Wellington. For services to people with disabilities and the arts.

Mr Richard Bond Hoskin, of Auckland. For services to the blind and people with low vision.

Professor John David Hutton, of Wellington. For services to women's health education.

Mrs Clare Francesca Jacobs (Dr Clare Healy), of Christchurch. For services to medical forensic education.

Dr Angela Jean Jury, of Foxton. For services to victims of family and sexual violence.

Mr Phillip Ross Ker, of Cromwell. For services to tertiary education.

Mr Raymond Stanley Lind, of Canberra, Australia. For services to industry training governance.

Mr John Bowden Mackintosh, of Napier. For services to the legal profession.

Superintendent Peter Andrew McGregor, of Papamoa. For services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Ms Rosemary Margaret McLeod, of Wellington. For services to journalism and television.

Dr Lindsay Francis James Mildenhall, of Auckland. For services to neonatal intensive care and resuscitation training.

Mr Roger Holmes Miller, of Waikanae. For services to governance and the community.

Mrs Dianne Mary Milne, of Dobson. For services to the rural community.

Mr Ross Mitchell-Anyon, of Whanganui. For services to the arts.

Professor Evan Paul Moon, of Auckland. For services to education and historical research.

Dr Christopher David Moyes, of Ohope. For services to health.

Mr Alexander Nathan, of Whangarei. For services to Māori and art.

Ms Celia Mary Patrick, of Auckland. For services to tennis.

Detective Superintendent Peter Dunbar Read, of Richmond. For services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Mr Peter James Simpson, of Woodend. For services to education.

Mr Campbell Roy Smith, of Coromandel. For services to the music industry.

Mrs Monica Stockdale, of Napier. For services to Māori health.

Ms Jane Tehira, of Auckland. For services to sport.

Ms Laura Gail Thompson, MNZM, of Invercargill. For services to Paralympic cycling.

Mr James Edward Tucker, of New Plymouth. For services to journalism.

Mr Victor Thomas Walker, of Tolaga Bay. For services to the Māori community.

Ms Sina Moana Wendt, of Auckland. For services to governance.

Mr Malcolm Ashley Wong, of Dunedin. For services to the community and New Zealand-China relations.

MNZM

To be Members of the said Order:

Mr Farid Ahmed, of Christchurch. For services to interfaith communities.

Ms Louise Ānaru-Tangira, of Mangonui. For services to education.

Dr Alison Patricia Barrett, of Hamilton. For services to women's health.

Mr Nigel John Floyd Borell, of Auckland. For services to Māori art.

Ms Anne Marie Borren, of Porirua. For services to ceramic art.

Ms Vivien Anna Bridgwater, of Auckland. For services to governance and education.

Ms Jessie Chan, of Rakaia. For services to dairy and agriculture.

Mr John William Cheyne, of Waipukurau. For services to conservation.

Mx Moira Janet Clunie, of Auckland. For services to LGBTQI+ communities.

Mrs Rebekah Helen Corlett, of Paraparaumu. For services to education.

Mrs Beverley Grier Douglas, of Pauanui. For services to netball and the community.

Mr Kevin William Evans, of Ruawai. For services to wildlife conservation and the community.

Mrs Meijia Feng, of Auckland. For services to health and Asian communities.

Dr Graeme Holt Fenton, of Whangarei. For services to Māori and rural health.

Mr Alfred Meredith Filipaina, of Auckland. For services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Mr William Eccles Fleury, of Whanganui. For services to conservation.

Ms Elizabeth Anne Goodwin, of Wellington. For services to education.

Mrs Gillian Margaret Gordon, of Mataura. For services to musical theatre.

Mrs Cheryl Anne Greer (Cheryl MacDonald), of Feilding. For services to oncological nursing.

Ms Tanea Jane Heke, of Wellington. For services to the arts and Māori.

Mrs Alison Maynard Henry, of Whitianga. For services to conservation and the community.

Ms Melanie Lyn Hewitson, of Auckland. For services to governance.

Dr Kathleen Gaye Irwin, of Otaki. For services to Māori education.

Mr Ian James Jackson, of Auckland. For services to the plumbing industry and the community.

Mrs Judith Anne Jessop, of Christchurch. For services to lifesaving and water safety.

Mr Ian McKenzie Jordan, of Blenheim. For services to the livestock industry.

Mr Anthony Rangi Kake, of Auckland. For services to Māori.

Mr Noel James Inglis Kay, of Auckland. For services to surf lifesaving.

Mr Shane Patrick McManaway, of Carterton. For services to agriculture and the community.

Mr James Anderson McPhee, of Auckland. For services to Judo.

Mrs Susan Mary Miller, of Wellington. For services to agricultural journalism.

Mrs Marilyn Joan Moffatt, of Wellington. For services to surf lifesaving.

Dr Rose Namoori-Sinclair, of Otaki. For services to the Kiribati community.

Mr Patrick William Newman, of Whangarei. For services to education.

Mr John Rutherfurd Oliver, of Otorohanga. For services to philanthropy.

Mr Robert Mark Oliver, of Auckland. For services to the food industry and Pacific communities.

Ms Shane (Shannon) Karen Pakura, of Porirua. For services to social work.

Mrs Shelley Aileen Payne, of Tauranga. For services to people with intellectual disabilities.

Mrs Margery Sylvia Pita, of Kamo. For services to music.

Mrs Helen Bernice Purcell, of Kawerau. For services to public health nursing.

Mr Venkat Raman, of Auckland. For services to the Indian community.

Mr George Haig Reedy, of Havelock North. For services to people with disabilities and the community.

Namulau'ulu Taotua Leaoa Joshua James Potoa'e Robertson, of New Plymouth. For services to the Pacific community.

Dr Kenneth Robert Romeril, of Wellington. For services to haemotology.

Mr Hans Rook, of Napier. For services to wildlife conservation.

Professor Jacinta Arianna Ruru, of Port Chalmers. For services to Māori and the law.

Mr Leicester Malcolm Rutledge, of Invercargill. For services to rugby and the community.

Mrs Rukumoana Tira Marie Schaafhausen, of Auckland. For services to Māori and the community.

Dr Angela Denise Sharples, of Rotorua. For services to education.

Ms Rochana Sheward, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Ms Gwendoline Smith, of Auckland. For services to mental health.

Mr Allan Stowers, of Auckland. For services to the Samoan community.

Mrs Kolokesa Uafā Tuai, of Auckland. For services to cultures and the arts.

Mrs Helen Muriel Tuhoro, of Kawerau. For services to education.

Ms Frian Percy Wadia, of Auckland. For services to disability and education.

Mr John Tahana Ward-Holmes, of Takaka. For services to Māori and conservation.

Air Commodore Darryn Robert Webb, of Porirua. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Mr Alan Bruce Whiteman, of Upper Hutt. For services to fullbore target rifle shooting.

Ms Michele June-Marie Whiting, of Porirua. For services to education.

Mrs Beryl Joan Wilcox, of Invercargill. For services to the community.

Dr John Douglas Wilson, of Taupo. For services to health and seniors.

Mrs Rosalie Myrtle Martha Wrathall, of Katikati. For services to golf.

Mr William Richard Wright, of Whangarei. For services to conservation.

Mrs Teremoana Yala, of Porirua. For services to the Cook Islands community.

Dated at Wellington this 31st day of December 2021.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Secretary and Registrar, The New Zealand Order of Merit.

The Queen's Service Order

The Queen has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following appointments to The Queen's Service Order:

QSO

To be Companions of the said Order:

The Honourable Stephanie (Steve) Anne Chadwick, of Rotorua. For services to local government and as a Member of Parliament.

Mr Kenneth James Durbin, of Auckland. For services to the community and youth.

Ms Margaret Ann Hartley, JP, of Auckland. For services to local government and the community.

Mr Lewis Vernon Sanson, NZAM, of Wanaka. For services to conservation and public service.

The Queen's Service Medal

The Queen has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following awards of The Queen's Service Medal:

QSM

Mrs Jennifer Agnew, of Christchurch. For services to historical research and the Chinese community.

Mr Trevor Gordon Agnew, of Christchurch. For services to children's literacy and historical research.

Mrs Nonu 'Unga Alatini, of Auckland. For services to the Tongan community and education.

Mrs Robyn Baldwin, of Timaru. For services to seniors.

Mr Aart Brusse, of Dunedin. For services to music.

Mr David John Bullock, of Leeston. For services to bowls administration.

Mrs Lynley Ann Bunton, of Dunedin. For services to education and the community.

Mr Peter Powles Caccia-Birch, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Mr Keith Raynor Carter, of Tauranga. For services to the community.

Mrs Gina Blaize Chaffey-Aupouri, of Ruatoria. For services to Māori.

Mr John Lawrence Cocking, of Napier. For services to theatre and the community.

Mr Glenn Graeme Cockroft, of Invercargill. For services to traffic safety.

Mrs Claire Annette Eyes, of Auckland. For services to midwifery.

Mrs Hazel Beatrice Georgantis, of Taupo. For services to the community.

Mrs Ina Mary Hansen, of Wellington. For services to rugby and education.

Mr William Mervyn Harris, of Clinton. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Mrs Brenda Mary Hayes, of Christchurch. For services to theatre.

Mr David Dennis Hinman, of Christchurch. For services to tramways and heritage.

Mr Thomas Edward Howard, of Kaikoura. For services to conservation, particularly wildlife conservation.

Mr Alan Wayne Kissell, of Nelson. For services to the community.

Mrs Catherine Mary Knight, JP, of Richmond. For services to the community.

Mrs Jacinta Maria Krefft, of Waikanae. For services to youth.

Mrs Jillian Meryl Lord, of Christchurch. For services to genealogy.

Mrs Coral Ann Macdonald, of Upper Hutt. For services to floristry.

Mr Alistair Donald MacDougall, of Waikanae. For services to the community.

Mrs Vaisamoa Manoa, of Auckland. For services to the Tuvalu community.

Mr Wayne Calven Martin, of Kawakawa. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Ms Ailsa Diane McGilvary (Ailsa McGilvary-Howard), of Kaikoura. For services to conservation, particularly wildlife conservation.

Mrs Gloria Elaine McHutchon, of Tapanui. For services to the community.

Mr Ernest Ryburn Meyer, of Auckland. For services to the community and education.

Mrs Maureen Stuart Meyer, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Reverend Canon Ihipera Waikare Morrell, of Dunedin. For services to the Māori language and community.

Mrs Irene Edith Mosley, of Mosgiel. For services to the community.

Mrs Janet Elinor Oakley, of Auckland. For services to the community and the arts.

Mrs Yvonne Margaret O'Dowd, of Carterton. For services to the community.

Mrs Taulapu Oliver, JP, of Blenheim. For services to the Pacific community.

Ms Glorious Marie Oxenham, of Lower Hutt. For services to the Melanesian community.

Mrs Jane Painter, of Whangarei. For services to the community.

Mr Nicholas David Perrin, of Wellington. For services to historical research.

Mr Nigel Ernest Perry, of Blenheim. For services to tennis and table tennis.

Mrs Jan Maree Rutledge, of Auckland. For services to transitional housing.

Mrs Sandra Maree Spier, of Taihape. For services to health and the community.

Mrs Alison Rosemary Stanes, of Auckland. For services to the environment.

Mr Garry Manson Taylor, of Katikati. For services to the community and philanthropy.

Mr Kevin Manson Taylor, of Katikati. For services to the community and philanthropy.

Mrs Ingi Kulesa Sale Tusini-Rex, of Auckland. For services to the Niue community.

Mr Brian William Vincent, of Opunake. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Mrs Noeline Ann Watson, of Cromwell. For services to the community.

Mr Paul Henry Wilkins, of Murchison. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand the community.

Mr John David Thomas Williamson, of Whangarei. For services to the community.

Honorary

The Queen has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following Honorary awards of The Queen's Service Medal:

QSM

Ms Jessica Wim Geertje Buddendijk, of Auckland. For services to the aged care sector.

Mr Tito Daurewa, of Auckland. For services to the Pacific community and Pacific rugby.

Mrs Falanisesi Fusitu'a Hafoka, of Auckland. For services to the Tongan community.

Dated at Wellington this 31st day of December 2021.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Secretary and Registrar, The Queen's Service Order.

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

The Queen has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following awards of The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration:

DSD

Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Dean Blythen, of Lower Hutt. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Wing Commander Richard Francis Deihl, of Auckland. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Dated at Wellington this 31st day of December 2021.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Clerk of the Executive Council.

