Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

High-tech Investment Extends Drought Forecasting For Farmers And Growers

Thursday, 6 January 2022, 6:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Damien O’Connor
Minister of Agriculture

The Government is investing in the development of a new forecasting tool that makes full use of innovative climate modelling to help farmers and growers prepare for dry conditions, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said.

The new approach, which will cost $200,000 and is being jointly funded through the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA), will providedailydrought forecasts out to 35 days.Later, the project will also explore drought predictions up to six months ahead. NIWA currently providesseasonal climate outlookseach month that look three months ahead, but are not drought specific.

“We are harnessing the latest in climate and data science to put information into the hands of the people who can make the best use of it,” Damien O’Connor said.

“Knowing well in advance when dry conditions are heading your way means you can cut your cloth accordingly at critical times on-farm. Having early warning can help determine stocking levels, water storage and feed management options.”

State-of-the-art data-driven techniques are being used by NIWA scientists to make these predictions more precise and more accurate for New Zealand, building on a weather model released in 2020 by the United States of America’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“Droughts are a part of farming, but when they extend for many months or affect large swathes of the country, they can have a major impact on rural communities.”

The new forecast tool will be a companion to the New Zealand Drought Index. The index was developed by NIWA in conjunction with MPI and launched in 2017. It is used to determine the current status of drought across the country and measures the duration and intensity of recent dryness.

“A large-scale drought adverse event classification that was in place for large parts of New Zealand beginning in March 2020 was lifted on 30 November 2021.

“During that time the Government responded with about $20 million of funding to help rural communities, including support for recovery advice. Other assistance was also provided through feed co-ordination services.

“With climate change, severe weather events are both more frequent and intense. So, it’s important we help farmers and growers get their businesses ready for future climate conditions.”

Development of the forecasting tool will benefit from the input of a wide range of end users. As well as farmers and growers, representatives from local and central government, advisors and industry bodies will be consulted. The tool is expected to be available by the end of 2023.

“Improved forecasting will alleviate some of the financial and mental burden that drought puts on farmers and growers. It will also make our primary industries more resilient, productive and sustainable,” Damien O'Connor said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



This New Year's Honours: Three new Dames and three new Knights


New Zealand's great and good have been awarded honours by the Queen as is traditional at each year. We have three new Dames and three new Knight.
New Dame Companions: Ms Janet Marie Shroff, Ms Lisa Marie Carrington, Ms Sophie Frances Pascoe.
New Knight Companions: Mr Christopher Patrick Thomas Farrelly, Mr Robert Nairn Gillies, Professor Joel Ivor Mann, CNZM.

The full list of recipients can be found here More>> with links to their official biographical notes. See also.. PM Congratulates 2022 New Year Honours Recipients.




 
 

Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 